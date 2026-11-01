Leaders of Turkey, East Timor set for summits with Lee during visits this week

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Energy of youth, experience with age
Estonia held a reception marking 35 years of ties with Korea, with Ambassador Tanel Sepp noting the youth and bright future of the bilateral relationship.
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Visa denial for Korean lawmaker down to individual issue, Rubio says
The secretary of state indicated that all applications are treated the same and reaffirmed U.S. President Donald Trump's openness to dialogue with North Korea.
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'Pigs only see pigs': Lee calls out social media user for criticizing his frequent overseas trips
President Lee Jae Myung defended his overseas travel in an online post that referenced an old Korean saying, resulting in several pointed rebukes from opposition lawmakers.
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Foreign minister holds talks with EU, British, Indian and Mexican counterparts at G20
Cho Hyun discussed deepening cooperation in cybersecurity and space with the EU’s Kaja Kallas and held talks with envoys of other partner nations.