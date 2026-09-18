Lawmakers urge revival of U.S.-North Korea talks

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North Korea defends nuclear arsenal at Beijing forum
At a Chinese defense forum, Pyongyang’s vice defense minister said the country will continue expanding its nuclear deterrent.
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North Korea’s nuclear test faults raise fresh concern over Mount Paektu volcanic eruption
A study found seismic activity near the 2017 nuclear test site persisted for years, prompting calls for long-term monitoring around Mount Paektu.
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South Korea rout Bangladesh to set North Korea football showdown
Six different scorers powered the Taegeuk Ladies to a 6-0 win, with Monday’s match against North Korea deciding Group F.
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North Korean auxiliary vessel sinks, prompting search for missing crew member
Three crew members were rescued by Japan’s coast guard after the vessel sank in international waters off South Korea’s east coast.