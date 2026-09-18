Lawmakers urge revival of U.S.-North Korea talks

South Korean lawmakers proposed a resolution urging renewed dialogue, a permanent peace regime and support for a civilian delegation to a possible Pyongyang summit.

Published
한반도 평화체제 구축 및 북미정상회담 개최 촉구 기자회견 (서울=연합뉴스) 배재만 기자 = 더불어민주당 송영길 의원(가운데), 국민의힘 조경태 의원(왼쪽), 조국혁신당 김준형 의원이 18일 국회 소통관에서 '한반도 평화체제 구축 및 북미정상회담 개최 촉구 결의안' 발의 기자회견을 열고 있다. 이 결의안은 여ㆍ야 및 무소속 국회의원 88명이 공동 발의했다. 2026.9.18 scoop@yna.co.kr/2026-09-18 09:47:30/
Rep. Song Young-gil, center, and fellow lawmakers hold a press conference urging renewed U.S.-North Korea talks and a permanent peace regime in western Seoul, on Sept. 18.

Lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and other parties on Friday proposed a resolution calling for the swift resumption of talks between North Korea and the United States and efforts to establish a permanent peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.

The resolution also calls on the South Korean government to support a Korean American civic group's plan for a civilian delegation to accompany U.S. President Donald Trump should he hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.

The Korean American Public Action Committee has said it plans to organize a delegation of civilians and Korean American families separated from their North Korean relatives to accompany Trump if such a summit takes place.

Related Article

Led by DP Rep. Song Young-gil, the resolution was signed by 83 other DP lawmakers, two lawmakers from the minor Rebuilding Korea Party, independent Rep. Choi Hyuck-jin and Rep. Cho Kyung-tae — the only lawmaker from the main opposition People Power Party to join.

“The resolution comes in response to the support of 52 members of the U.S. House of Representatives for the Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act, which seeks to turn the 1950-53 Korean War armistice into a peace treaty and normalize diplomatic ties,” Song said during a press conference at the National Assembly.

Song urged the government and parliament to play an active role as a “pacemaker” in facilitating a U.S.-North Korea summit and called for a parliamentary delegation to be dispatched to Washington to seek U.S. support.


Yonhap

lawmakers national assembly north korea korea

Read more

See more articles