Tourists are looking out the windows of the Starbucks at Aegibong Peace Ecopark in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 27. KIM HA-YOON

GIMPO, Gyeonggi — Every window seat is taken at a Starbucks at Aegibong Peace Ecopark in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, on Friday. The main attraction is the view — North Korea, just 1.4 kilometers (0.9 miles) away.

Outside, tourists peer through telescopes for a glimpse of North Korea.

The Aegibong location marked its second anniversary on Sunday, and two years on, international interest in the destination continues to grow. The number of foreign visitors to the park reached 60,156 between January and October this year, up from 47,058 during the same period in 2025, according to the Gimpo Cultural Foundation.





The makeup of international visitors has also changed considerably.

Chinese tourists accounted for 53.8 percent of all foreign visitors to the park in the first quarter of 2024, but Japanese tourists were the largest group in the first quarter of this year, accounting for 34.3 percent, or 4,888 visitors, according to data shared by the Gimpo city government in April.

Taiwanese tourists followed at 25.9 percent, or 3,688 visitors, while Americans accounted for 7.9 percent and Chinese tourists 6.7 percent.

Tourists are drinking coffee inside the Starbucks at Aegibong Peace Ecopark in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 27. KIM HA-YOON

International media attention has continued well beyond the cafe's opening. As recently as Nov. 18, ABC News featured the Starbucks branch in its documentary “American Valor: South Korea,” highlighting the unusual sight of tourists drinking coffee while looking across the border into North Korea.

When the Korea JoongAng Daily reporter visited the cafe on Friday, ahead of its second anniversary, tourists from countries including Britain, Hungary and the United States were visiting to enjoy a cup of coffee and see North Korea up close.

The Starbucks at Aegibong Peace Ecopark in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, is seen on Nov. 27. KIM HA-YOON

A rare glimpse into North Korea

For international tourists visiting Aegibong, seeing North Korea with the naked eye is part of the appeal.

Aegibong, a strategic military site called Hill 154 during the 1950-53 Korean War (1950-53), overlooks North Korea's Gaepung County across the Han River estuary.

The site reopened as a peace and ecology park in October 2021, following the redevelopment of its former observatory. Starbucks opened a branch at the observatory on Nov. 29, 2024.

A view of the Starbucks at Aegibong Peace Ecopark in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 27. KIM HA-YOON

Because the park lies within the restricted zone along the inter-Korean border, visitors must present identification upon entry.

Veronica Toth, 26, from Hungary, visited the park as part of a one-day tour with a group of 13.

Even on a cloudy day, the North Korean landscape across the river is visible. From the observation deck next to the Starbucks, visitors can use binoculars to distinguish individual fields and spot people walking. Others take photos with North Korea in the background.

"It feels so crazy to see people working there," Toth said, referring to the border. “It's kind of like a chill place. It's not a scary place. I thought it would evoke bigger feelings in me, but it's really just a little bit of a show."

Tourists are looking at North Korea through telescopes on the observation deck outside the Starbucks at Aegibong Peace Ecopark in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 27. KIM HA-YOON





Rochelle Posner, a Londoner in her 60s, said she had not known about the border observatory Starbucks until the day of her visit.

"Everybody wants to see the border," Posner said. "I saw somebody walking, and I saw somebody standing, but they're very far away. I think what we see is what the government wants us to see."

For South Korean visitors, too, North Korea's physical proximity can be striking.

Kim Kyeong-hee, 60, and her daughter, Park Han-sol, 32, had visited other border areas before but never Gimpo.

"It always felt like a faraway country, but it's right there. It's closer than I thought," Kim said.

The view, however, also raises questions about how much of everyday life in North Korea visitors are actually seeing.

"I heard it's a propaganda village, so I wondered if that's really how North Koreans live," she said. "I saw people walking around, and I couldn't tell if they were residents or soldiers."

Binoculars installed on the observation deck outside the Starbucks at Aegibong Peace Ecopark in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 27 KIM HA-YOON

Security at the border coffee shop

Despite its growing popularity as a tourist destination, Aegibong remains subject to military access restrictions because it is within the civilian-controlled zone.

Unlike at an ordinary Starbucks, a visit to the cafe begins with an ID check. Visitors present identification at the park's ticket booth before boarding a shuttle van that passes through a military checkpoint.

While the Gimpo Cultural Foundation operates the park, the military verifies visitors' identities and manages how many people enter and leave the premises.

"The military has asked us to limit the number of visitors inside Aegibong to 400 at any given time," Lee Chun-woo, senior manager at the Gimpo Cultural Foundation, told the Korea JoongAng Daily on Friday. "We therefore manage ticket sales by time slot to ensure that the number of visitors inside the park does not exceed 400."

A sign reading "This is the Aegibong civilian control checkpoint" is posted outside Aegibong Peace Ecopark in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 27. KIM HA-YOON

The security measures did little to unsettle Toth, who described the entry process as "quite seamless."

Despite the proximity to North Korea, she said she felt “completely safe."

The Gimpo foundation has a separate emergency response plan, developed in coordination with the Marine Corps' 2nd Division, to address potential military threats from North Korea.

"As we operate a public facility, we have routine safety management plans covering areas such as fire and electrical safety," Lee said. "We have worked with the military to establish response procedures for different stages of North Korean military provocations and recently conducted a drill based on those procedures."

Under the emergency response plan, the foundation can suspend park operations, evacuate visitors or close the facility preemptively based on information provided by the military, Lee explained.

Marines are standing watch at a checkpoint outside Aegibong Peace Ecopark in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 27. KIM HA-YOON

A reminder of a divided peninsula

For international visitors, looking across the border also offers an opportunity to reflect on conflicts and national divisions elsewhere in the world.

Jonathan Harounoff, 31, from New York, whose family is from Israel and Iran, said he came to see the border for himself.

"There's no substitute for actually going and seeing things with your own eyes as close as possible," Harounoff said. "My frame of reference is the conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians. There's always talk about a one-state solution, a two-state solution, and you see a lot of parallels here. There's a lot of hope for reunification despite everything that's happening."

Tourists are looking at North Korea through telescopes on the observation deck outside the Starbucks at Aegibong Peace Ecopark in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 27. KIM HA-YOON

For Posner, the Korean Peninsula brought to mind the former division of Germany.

"Borders are borders. They're different, but they're the same. They're just dressed differently," she said. "It's sad for a country to be divided as it was in Germany. Now it's reunited. Hopefully that might happen."

For Kim, who grew up in a generation taught that Korean reunification was the goal, the division remains a deeply personal issue.

"We are one people after all," she said. "The country becomes stronger when it is unified."

The contrast between the relaxed atmosphere of the tourist destination and the reality of the divided peninsula did not escape Posner.

"It's peaceful," she said when asked to describe the place in one word. "Which is ironic, because it's not a peaceful place."

North Korea is seen from the observation deck outside the Starbucks at Aegibong Peace Ecopark in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 27. KIM HA-YOON

BY KIM HA-YOON, PAIK JI-HWAN [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]