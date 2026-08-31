Late U.S. captain named Korean War hero of September

Veterans Minister Kwon Oh-eul delivers congratulatory remarks at an academic conference marking the 150th anniversary of Korean independence activist Kim Gu's birth in central Seoul on Aug. 26. MINISTRY OF PATRIOTS AND VETERANS AFFAIRS

William Shaw, a U.S. captain born in Korea, was named September’s Korean War hero for aiding the Incheon Landing Operation.

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs on Monday named a late U.S. captain the hero of September for his role in a key amphibious landing operation during the 1950-53 Korean War.

The late U.S. Capt. William Shaw was recognized for his contributions to the success of the Incheon Landing Operation by assisting U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur in the namesake city of Incheon in September 1950. The operation played a pivotal role in turning the tide of the war, repelling the invading North Korean troops.

Born in South Korea to American missionaries in 1922, Shaw volunteered for military service upon hearing news of the outbreak of the Korean War.

Following the success of the Incheon operation, he participated in a battle to recapture Seoul from North Korean troops, but died from an attack by an enemy in hiding in September 1950. His remains were buried at a missionary cemetery in western Seoul.

The South Korean government posthumously awarded him the Eulji Order of Military Merit in 1956.





Yonhap