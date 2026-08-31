Late U.S. captain named Korean War hero of September

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Supreme Court rules enclosed room cafes off-limits to minors
Korea’s Supreme Court ruled that enclosed room cafes with private, hard-to-monitor spaces are businesses prohibited to minors under the Youth Protection Act.
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Court set to rule on Unification Church leader's bribery case involving ex-first lady
A Seoul court is set to rule on allegations that the Unification Church leader gave luxury gifts to former first lady Kim Keon Hee in exchange for favors.
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Body of boy found off Incheon likely North Korean, coast guard says
A parasite rarely seen in South Korea led authorities to conclude that a boy's body found near Jumun Island likely came from North Korea.
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Teachers to get protection from education offices after years of facing complaints alone
Cities and provinces are establishing units to handle cases after cases spiked in 2023 and the death of a teacher put the issue in the spotlight.