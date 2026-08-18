Last round of voting begins to name Everland's newest baby panda

The five final candidates all include "Bao," meaning "treasure" in Chinese, a name shared by members of the baby panda's family.

The vote to choose a name for the newest panda born at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi, has opened to the public.

The baby panda is now 77 days old.

Samsung C&T’s resort group, which operates the theme park, said on Tuesday that online and offline voting will run through Aug. 30.

More than 10,000 comments were submitted during the first round of the naming contest, which took place last month.

The finalists all include “Bao,” meaning “treasure” in Chinese, a name shared by members of the baby panda’s family.

The five final candidates are Zhu Bao, meaning a beloved and cherished treasure, such as a pearl or jewel; Jun Bao, meaning an outstanding and handsome treasure; Lin Bao, meaning a treasure as precious as a beautiful jade; You Bao, meaning a treasure watched over by everyone and blessed with protection; and Shu Bao, meaning a treasure as bright as the light of dawn.

People can vote through the Everland app and in person at Panda World in Everland. The name will be announced next month when the cub reaches 100 days old.

Everland’s newest panda, born at the theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi EVERLAND

Everland’s newest panda, born at the theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi EVERLAND

Born to Ai Bao and Le Bao on June 3, the cub is the fourth female giant panda born at Everland, following her older sister Fu Bao and twin older sisters Rui Bao and Hui Bao. She now weighs about 3.7 kilograms (8.2 pounds), more than 20 times her birth weight.





BY KIM HYON-DONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]