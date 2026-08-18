Last round of voting begins to name Everland's newest baby panda

The five final candidates all include "Bao," meaning "treasure" in Chinese, a name shared by members of the baby panda's family.

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(서울=뉴스1) = 에버랜드가 오는 30일까지 아기 판다의 이름을 결정할 전국민 대상 온·오프라인 투표 이벤트를 진행한다고 18일 밝혔다.최종 후보에는 '쥬바오(진주나 보석처럼 귀하게 사랑받는 보물)', '쥰바오(뛰어나고 준수한 보물)', '린바오(아름다운 옥처럼 귀한 보물)', '유바오( 모두가 지켜주고 축복과 보호를 받는 보물)', '슈바오(새벽빛처럼 밝은 보물)' 등 다양한 의미를 가진 5개의 이름이 올랐다.투표 참여자에게는 추첨을 통해 중국 판다 기지 여행권, 아기 판다 100일 파티 초청권 등을 증정한다. (삼성물산 리조트부문 제공. 재판매 및 DB금지) 2026.8.18/뉴스1
Everland’s newest baby panda, born at the theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi

The vote to choose a name for the newest panda born at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi, has opened to the public.

The baby panda is now 77 days old.

Samsung C&T’s resort group, which operates the theme park, said on Tuesday that online and offline voting will run through Aug. 30.

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More than 10,000 comments were submitted during the first round of the naming contest, which took place last month.

The finalists all include “Bao,” meaning “treasure” in Chinese, a name shared by members of the baby panda’s family.

The five final candidates are Zhu Bao, meaning a beloved and cherished treasure, such as a pearl or jewel; Jun Bao, meaning an outstanding and handsome treasure; Lin Bao, meaning a treasure as precious as a beautiful jade; You Bao, meaning a treasure watched over by everyone and blessed with protection; and Shu Bao, meaning a treasure as bright as the light of dawn.

People can vote through the Everland app and in person at Panda World in Everland. The name will be announced next month when the cub reaches 100 days old.

(서울=뉴스1) = 에버랜드가 오는 30일까지 아기 판다의 이름을 결정할 전국민 대상 온·오프라인 투표 이벤트를 진행한다고 18일 밝혔다. 최종 후보에는 '쥬바오(진주나 보석처럼 귀하게 사랑받는 보물)', '쥰바오(뛰어나고 준수한 보물)', '린바오(아름다운 옥처럼 귀한 보물)', '유바오( 모두가 지켜주고 축복과 보호를 받는 보물)', '슈바오(새벽빛처럼 밝은 보물)' 등 다양한 의미를 가진 5개의 이름이 올랐다. 투표 참여자에게는 추첨을 통해 중국 판다 기지 여행권, 아기 판다 100일 파티 초청권 등을 증정한다. (삼성물산 리조트부문 제공. 재판매 및 DB금지) 2026.8.18/뉴스1
Everland’s newest panda, born at the theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi
(서울=뉴스1) = 에버랜드가 오는 30일까지 아기 판다의 이름을 결정할 전국민 대상 온·오프라인 투표 이벤트를 진행한다고 18일 밝혔다. 최종 후보에는 '쥬바오(진주나 보석처럼 귀하게 사랑받는 보물)', '쥰바오(뛰어나고 준수한 보물)', '린바오(아름다운 옥처럼 귀한 보물)', '유바오( 모두가 지켜주고 축복과 보호를 받는 보물)', '슈바오(새벽빛처럼 밝은 보물)' 등 다양한 의미를 가진 5개의 이름이 올랐다. 투표 참여자에게는 추첨을 통해 중국 판다 기지 여행권, 아기 판다 100일 파티 초청권 등을 증정한다. (삼성물산 리조트부문 제공. 재판매 및 DB금지) 2026.8.18/뉴스1
Everland’s newest panda, born at the theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi

Born to Ai Bao and Le Bao on June 3, the cub is the fourth female giant panda born at Everland, following her older sister Fu Bao and twin older sisters Rui Bao and Hui Bao. She now weighs about 3.7 kilograms (8.2 pounds), more than 20 times her birth weight.


BY KIM HYON-DONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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