Last round of voting begins to name Everland's newest baby panda

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One in five normal-weight women consider themselves obese, survey says
As a gap emerges between people's actual weight and how they perceive their body shape, the use of obesity drugs has also risen rapidly.
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Torrential rains leave one dead, thousands evacuated
Torrential rain across southern Korea killed one person, injured four and triggered more than 2,500 emergency response cases.
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She gave her country 50 years of service, then gave a medical school her body
After decades of service to a South Gyeongsang community, Gong Do-yeon and her husband donated their bodies to support medical education.
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Summer heat is wearing on Korea's mental health, researchers say
Studies link Korea’s hotter summers to worsening depression, anxiety, panic symptoms and a higher risk of violent crime.