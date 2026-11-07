Labor minister targets repeat workplace accidents

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National Assembly passes special counsel bill on alleged fabricated indictments
The final bill covers 12 cases, including six involving President Lee Jae Myung, but removes a provision allowing the prosecutor to cancel indictments.
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Lee names chief of defense procurement agency as justice minister
Lee Yong-cheol is one of three new appointments, along with a new tax service chief and political affairs secretary.
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Chief presidential secretary for political affairs tenders resignation
Hong Ik-pyo is expected to depart the Blue House on Sunday, according to sources, with his successor to be appointed the same day.
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Opposition pins Kospi plunge on Lee government
The People Power Party blamed the Lee Jae Myung administration after the Kospi plunged below 5,000, with chip stocks leading a market sell-off.