Kyiv's top envoy says POW transfer dispute with Seoul already resolved, signals no apology coming

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Seoul to send $500,000 in aid to drought-stricken Honduras
Some 620,000 are facing severe food insecurity and malnutrition as the conditions drag on from May.
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Unification minister calls U.S. curb on intelligence sharing over remark about North’s nuclear site ‘wrong’
Chung Dong-young is pushing back against calls for his dismissal, saying Washington missed an earlier mention during his confirmation hearing.
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Washinton presses Seoul on intelligence standards amid North Korea sharing limits
The U.S. State Department urged South Korea to properly handle intelligence and counterintelligence matters as Washington restricts sharing of North Korea-related intelligence.
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Korean envoy to Ukraine comes home in first protest recall in 18 years
South Korea recalled its ambassador to Ukraine after Kyiv revealed the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to Seoul.