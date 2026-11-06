K-water re-elected to lead Asia Water Council for another three years

Key participants pose for a group photo at the 26th Asia Water Council's board meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov. 6. K-WATER

The agency plans to expand water cooperation into the Pacific and apply AI and digital twins to regional water management.

K-water was re-elected as the presidential institution to lead the Asia Water Council (AWC) for three years through November 2029, the state-run water resource corporation said Friday.

The decision was made at the council’s 26th board meeting in Bangkok on Friday, which wrapped up a three-day schedule that began Wednesday and included the AWC’s fifth General Assembly.

The AWC is an international platform that facilitates cross-border cooperation on water-related problems in the region. It represents 171 members from 26 countries, according to K-water's website.

K-water spearheaded the council's establishment in 2016 and has since served as its presiding institution and secretariat.

Friday’s re-election appears to have validated K-water’s decade-long efforts to build a global network spanning the private sector and international organizations and to support water management capacity-building projects across Asia, the Korean agency said.

K-water has also hosted Asia International Water Week, a forum where governments, international organizations and companies discuss the region’s water management issues and possible solutions. Through partnerships with these groups, the corporation has helped member countries build practical water management capabilities.

The corporation has also recently expanded its cooperation with United Nations bodies. It gained accredited status in the water sector from the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) in May 2025, and in February this year it signed a strategic partnership with the UN's Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific to bolster resilience against climate change and water challenges.

The partnership laid the groundwork for expanding K-water’s water management cooperation beyond Asia into the Pacific, the Korean water management authority said.

K-water CEO Yun Seog-dae, center, speaks after his agency was re-elected as the presiding institution of the Asia Water Council at its board meeting in Bangkok on Nov. 6. K-WATER

K-water plans to use its re-election to develop the council's network further and diversify projects that address water issues in Asia.

It envisions advancing the AWC’s network by linking cutting-edge technologies — namely, AI and digital twins — to water management services in the region and spreading them internationally. Through that, it aims to actively support the overseas expansion of Korean water companies with advanced technologies.

“The re-election marks a meaningful recognition of the multilateral cooperation we have pursued with member organizations over the last 10 years,” said K-water CEO Yun Seog-dae. “We will earnestly lead the effort to solve global water problems through the regional cooperative platforms, such as Asia International Water Week, and bridge Korean firms and overseas markets.”





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]