K-pop, sports arenas face collapse risks as authorities fail to fix known defects: BAI 

Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul is packed with spectators for a baseball match between the Hanwha Eagles and the Kiwoom Heroes on May 11, 2025. NEWS1

The Board of Audit and Inspection of Korea found structural defects and safety failures at major sports stadiums and K-pop concert venues, including Gocheok Sky Dome, raising risks during heavy snow and strong winds.

A handful of major sports arenas — some of which double as K-pop concert venues — face the risk of collapse due to structural defects that have not been adequately repaired, a government watchdog found.

While an immediate collapse is unlikely, the possibility of collapse cannot be ruled out if heavy snow, high winds and other adverse conditions occur together, according to preliminary audit findings released Wednesday by the Board of Audit and Inspection of Korea (BAI).

A 2024 inspection by the Seoul Facilities Corporation found that 23 of the 466 steel truss connections in Gocheok Sky Dome's roof had buckled. Despite a safety assessment that called for reinforcement on both sides of the trusses, the corporation followed the contractor's advice that repairs to only one side were sufficient. A subsequent safety review conducted during the audit revealed insufficient load-bearing strength at the truss connections.

“The situation does not warrant an immediate closure of the stadium, but strong winds, heavy snowfall and other extreme conditions could pose real dangers,” said an official from the audit agency. “An unexpected snowstorm could even require concerts [or events] to be canceled.”

For Incheon Munhak Stadium, city officials were already aware of damage to 50 steel truss members supporting the roof, yet scheduled reinforcement work for as late as 2028.

Cracks were found in 89 of the 389 column brackets at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in North Jeolla. The city reinforced those 89 but took no action on the other 300. A sample inspection of 25 unreinforced brackets found that 24 had insufficient reinforcing steel, while 13 also lacked adequate load-bearing capacity.

Jamsil Sports Complex in southern Seoul proceeded with renovations to use it as a ballpark without wind tunnel testing, despite warnings that its roof structure could not adequately withstand wind pressure.

A safety assessment of Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul overlooked the load imposed by a 120-ton kiln-style sauna facility but still declared the venue safe.

Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul SEOUL FACILITIES CORPORATION

The audit also uncovered shortcomings in fire safety and emergency power systems. At five venues, including Gocheok Sky Dome, insufficient backup generator capacity raised concerns that firefighting equipment could fail during a fire.

Concert organizers sold more than 10 percent more tickets than the attendance figures specified in emergency response plans for 33 events at seven indoor sports facilities, including KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, between 2024 and 2025.

Water quality violations, including insufficient residual chlorine, were found at nine public swimming pools. Four indoor sports facilities, including Jangchung Arena in central Seoul, also failed to conduct air quality tests or take corrective action despite excessive fine dust levels.

“The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and local governments are preparing measures to address the structural defects and poor swimming pool water quality management identified in the audit,” the BAI said.

The interim findings will be finalized following approval by the BAI’s Council of Commissioners.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]