Kospi plunge and Solidigm listing fears fuel backlash against ruling party

A digital board in Hana Bank in central Seoul shows the Kospi at 5,554.22 points, down 454.59 points, or 7.57 percent from the previous trading session during intraday trading on Oct. 15. WOO SANG-JO

Korea’s Kospi selloff and concerns over a potential Solidigm Nasdaq listing are intensifying retail investor anger at the Democratic Party over shareholder value dilution.

The stock market’s plunge is casting a shadow over the ruling Democratic Party (DP). When the Kospi topped 9,000 in June, the rally was touted as an achievement of the government and ruling party. But the recent market rout and renewed controversy over duplicate listings have unleashed a wave of complaints from retail investors against the ruling party.

The Kospi tumbled 7.57 percent on Thursday from the previous session and fell for a seventh straight trading day for the first time since September 2024. SK hynix, the country’s second-largest company by market capitalization, also plunged more than 11 percent, which deepened the shock to the market.

One factor weighing on SK hynix shares was news that Solidigm, a subsidiary launched after SK hynix acquired part of Intel’s business in 2021, is reportedly considering a listing on the Nasdaq.

Concerns that a Solidigm listing could dilute the value of SK hynix shareholders’ stakes quickly turned retail investors’ anger toward the government and ruling party.

Members of the DP’s Special Committee on K-Capital Market received floods of protest messages on Thursday as the Kospi remained under heavy pressure.

“Are you just going to stand by while they pursue a duplicate listing of a subsidiary overseas?” one message read.

Committee members began weighing possible responses as the backlash intensified.

“We plan to examine whether an overseas listing would dilute shareholder value and discuss possible responses with financial authorities,” one lawmaker said.

“We are being swamped with messages and calls demanding action,” another lawmaker said.

Another lawmaker vowed to look into “whether institutional penalties can be imposed.”

Democratic Party lawmaker Oh Gi-hyoung, left, speaks at a National Assembly forum in western Seoul, on Sept. 10. NEWS1

“It would be inappropriate for the government or policymakers to comment on the management decisions of an individual company,” Rep. Oh Gi-hyoung, chair of the committee, wrote on Facebook. “Such issues should be debated among shareholders, who are the interested parties, and shareholders and directors should argue their cases and be held accountable.”

Oh added a caveat.

“But the essence of the duplicate-listing issue does not change depending on where a subsidiary is based or which country’s stock market it lists on,” Rep. Oh continued. “The key issue is the dilution of shareholder value for ordinary shareholders of the parent company.”

He said recent reforms were meant to address exactly that concern.

“The purpose of the recent revisions to the Commercial Act and the rules on duplicate listings is to protect shareholders’ proportional interests, particularly to ensure that ordinary shareholders fairly share in the benefits of corporate growth,” Oh wrote. “If the board of parent company SK hynix pursues a Solidigm listing, it must thoroughly examine and explain why the listing is necessary and how it would affect shareholders of the parent company.”

Solidigm's Rancho Cordova headquarters in California SOLIDIGM

Retail investors have reacted particularly sensitively because the government and ruling party have directly addressed duplicate-listing controversies in the past.

At a Jan. 22 luncheon marking the Kospi’s rise above 5,000, President Lee Jae Myung told committee members that, according to media reports, investors “do not buy stocks with the letter L in their names.” The remark was widely seen as a reference to LS’ application for a preliminary review of the listing on the Kospi of its great-grand subsidiary Essex Solutions, a wire manufacturing company, and how the potential listing could dilute the values of LS’ shares.

Lee asked the lawmakers to strengthen institutional efforts to address the “Korea discount,” or tendency of Korean stocks to trade at lower valuations than its global peers.

Four days later, on Jan. 26, LS withdrew the application.

Opposition lawmakers have also raised suspicions that SK’s planned large-scale investment in a semiconductor cluster in the southwestern Honam region encompassing North Jeolla and Jeonnam-Gwangju may be affecting how the government and ruling party are responding.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, left, and Jeonnam-Gwangju Mayor Min Hyung-bae, right, inspect the proposed site of the Honam semiconductor industrial complex during a visit to the planned relocation site for an ammunition depot at Gwangju Air Base on Oct. 9. NEWS1

Opposition lawmakers have also questioned whether SK’s planned large-scale investment in a semiconductor cluster in the southwestern Honam region that encompasses North Jeolla and Jeonnam-Gwangju is shaping how the government and ruling party are responding to the Solidigm listing.

A member of the main opposition People Power Party’s policy committee said the party has requested related materials from financial authorities and would press for corrective measures if it confirms any problems.

“SK’s semiconductor investment in Honam and the Solidigm listing are completely separate matters,” a DP committee member said. “If there is a problem with the duplicate listing, it is only natural that we establish the facts and raise the issue based on principle, regardless of the Honam investment.”





BY YEO SUNG-KUK [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]