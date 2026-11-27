An employee works in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul as the Kospi opens on Nov. 27. YONHAP

Stocks opened 0.37 percent higher Friday as bargain hunters returned after a volatile week fueled by concerns over the AI trade.

Stocks opened slightly higher Friday on bargain hunting following a choppy week marked by renewed concerns over the sustainability of the AI trade.

The Kospi added 17.59 points, or 0.37 percent, to 4,728.80 at the opening bell.

The Kospi ended slightly higher Thursday as bargain hunters stepped in following the previous session's more than 6 percent plunge.

Overnight, Wall Street was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Yonhap