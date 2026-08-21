Korea-U.S. joint drill to end Friday after Trump orders cutback

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U.S.-North Korea talks without denuclearization risk worst-case outcome
Trump’s remarks raise fears that U.S.-North Korea talks could shift from denuclearization to arms control, putting South Korea’s security at risk.
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Kim Yo-jong mocks Seoul over Trump-ordered scale-back of joint military drills
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister blasted Seoul as a "puppet" for going along with Trump's surprise order to scale back joint South Korea-U.S. military drills.
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Fifty or 120? Why estimates of North Korea's nuclear arsenal differ.
Trump cited 57 North Korean nuclear weapons, while Seoul’s defense minister referenced 80 to 120, reflecting different methods of counting warheads and fissile material.
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Pyongyang fires missiles as Trump offers talks, Seoul seeks Beijing's help to revive North Korea diplomacy
Pyongyang launched more than 10 short-range ballistic missiles as Seoul discussed Korean Peninsula matters with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi amid U.S. President Donald Trump's outreach to North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un.