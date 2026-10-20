Korea's UN envoy named co-chair of global AI governance dialogue

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What we are missing about the war in Ukraine (KOR)
Korea should reflect on why supporting the self-determination of smaller states matters to its own security and credibility.
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Kospi rebounds as Meta earnings loom
Stocks surged more than 2 percent at the open as investors awaited Meta's results and assessed AI infrastructure profitability concerns.
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What we are missing about the war in Ukraine
Korea should reflect on why supporting the self-determination of smaller states matters to its own security and credibility.
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European partners voice unease over South Korea's rift with Ukraine
European diplomats urge Seoul and Kyiv to resolve their dispute over North Korean POW transfers, with experts warning the spat could harm South Korea's broader relations with Europe, including defense ties.