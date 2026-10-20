Korea's UN envoy named co-chair of global AI governance dialogue

Cha Ji-hoon, Korea's ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during a parliamentary audit at the Korean Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York on Oct. 13. YONHAP

Ambassador Cha Ji-hoon will co-chair preparations for the United Nation’s 2027 Global Dialogue on AI Governance.

Korea's ambassador to the United Nations has been appointed as co-chair of a United Nations initiative aimed at promoting international cooperation on AI governance, according to the UN website Tuesday.

Ambassador Cha Ji-hoon was appointed alongside Mutryce Agatha Williams, the permanent representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis, by the president of the UN General Assembly on Friday to lead preparations for the 2027 Global Dialogue on AI Governance.

The dialogue, scheduled for May 3 and 4 next year, will bring together governments and other stakeholders to discuss international cooperation on AI governance, including opportunities and challenges associated with the rapidly developing technology.

The initiative was established under a UN General Assembly resolution adopted in August 2025 as a platform for discussions involving governments, the private sector, civil society and researchers.

Korea is expected to play a coordinating role in preparations for the next round of international discussions on AI governance, as the country seeks to become one of the world's top three AI powerhouses under the current Lee Jae Myung administration.





Yonhap