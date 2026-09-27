Korea’s tourism balance slips back into deficit

Domestic and foreign tourists are photographed inside the Gyeongbok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 9. YONHAP

Overseas spending by Koreans surpassed foreign visitor spending in July, ending four consecutive months of tourism surpluses.

Korea's tourism balance swung back to a deficit in July after posting surpluses for four consecutive months, industry data showed Sunday.

The balance posted a deficit of $50.3 million in July, reversing a surplus of $596.6 million in June, according to the data from the Korea Tourism Organization.

Total tourism spending by Koreans overseas reached $2.67 billion in July, exceeding the $2.62 billion spent by foreign visitors in the country, the data showed.

Korea's tourism balance had remained in the red for 72 consecutive months, since March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic began to disrupt international travel. It returned to a surplus in March this year and stayed in the black through June before slipping back into a deficit in July.

Market watchers attributed the improvement in the tourism balance earlier this year in part to a series of major K-pop events by megaband BTS that drew foreign visitors to Korea while calling for concerted efforts to develop attractive cultural content to draw more foreign travelers.





Yonhap