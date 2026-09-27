Korea’s tourism balance slips back into deficit

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Seoul's luxury hotels are checking into a new level of opulence
If hotels once competed in size, they now do so on the quality and value of each room. As a result, many have decided to cut the number of rooms, enlarge the ones that remain and add more suites.
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In Korea, the best grades may go to the student with the most expensive AI subscription
As the gap between paid and free versions of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT widens, some experts warn of an income divide, as students with money can subscribe to better or multiple services.
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Chuseok return traffic expected to peak at 4 and 5 p.m. on Saturday
The Korea Expressway Corporation expects Seoul-bound traffic to clear by 2 to 3 a.m. on Sunday. Outbound traffic is also expected to peak around 4 to 5 p.m. on Saturday before easing at 7 to 8 p.m.
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Foreign students train to ease Korea’s growing caregiver shortage
A government pilot program is preparing international students for caregiving jobs, but language barriers, public trust and low pay remain challenges.