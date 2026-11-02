Korea’s top court upholds Broadcom fine over Samsung’s forced chip supply deal

The logo of the Samsung Electronics is seen at its office in Seoul on July 30. AP/YONHAP

The Supreme Court confirmed an 18.6 billion won ($13.8 million) penalty against Broadcom for requiring Samsung Electronics to meet minimum annual purchases of smartphone parts.

Korea's top court upheld the country's antitrust watchdog's decision to fine U.S. chipmaker Broadcom 18.6 billion won ($13.8 million) for unfair business practices against Samsung Electronics, sources said Monday.

According to the sources, the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a lower court ruling against Broadcom in a lawsuit the U.S. company filed against the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).

In 2023, the FTC fined Broadcom for using its superior position to force Samsung to sign a long-term agreement in 2020.

According to the watchdog, Broadcom compelled Samsung to purchase at least $760 million worth of its smartphone parts annually from 2021 to 2023 and required the Korean tech giant to compensate for any shortfall if its purchases fell below that amount.

Broadcom filed a lawsuit challenging the FTC's decision in November 2023.

In May, however, the Seoul High Court ruled against Broadcom, finding the fine justified.

When challenged, the Seoul High Court reviews an FTC decision, and its ruling can be appealed to the Supreme Court.





Yonhap