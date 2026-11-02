Korea’s top court upholds Broadcom fine over Samsung’s forced chip supply deal

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Finance Minister, Hyundai chief discuss tax breaks to accelerate Korea’s EV industry
Officials explored incentives for locally produced EVs as Korea seeks to strengthen its edge in next-generation mobility.
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HYBE employee ID, passport and medical data exposed in cyberattack
The hack, which was reported by the record label some two weeks ago, affected direct employees and those of partner companies.
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Walter Cho buys more Hanjin KAL shares as Hoban gains ground
The Korean Air holding company chairman is boosting his stake after reports that Hoban Group may have become Hanjin KAL's largest shareholder.
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Josun Hotels & Resorts to add Seoul, Yeosu properties in push for 5 more by 2030
The first two additions will be existing hotels rebranded and operated under management contracts.