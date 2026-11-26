The headquarters of the National Intelligence Service, in Seocho District, southern Seoul, is pictured in 2025. NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE SERVICE

The NIS reportedly reviewed but abandoned a plan to share information on a third-country operative, raising concerns over trust with Washington.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) considered handing over information on undercover intelligence operatives from a third country to China to secure the release of a Korean semiconductor engineer detained there, the JoongAng Ilbo learned on Thursday.

The revelation that the NIS considered sharing sensitive intelligence with China has raised concerns that it could deepen distrust in Washington and strain intelligence cooperation between the two allies.

NIS internally reviewed the possibility of sharing such information in the first half of this year, according to a government source on Thursday. However, the spy agency reportedly abandoned the idea early in its review and never presented it to China.

"The information is extremely sensitive, so I cannot identify the affiliation or identity of the individual in question," the source said. "The key point is that the individual was neither American nor Japanese."

Given China's intelligence interests, speculation has emerged that the information may have been related to Taiwan.

The engineer, who previously worked as an ion implantation specialist in Samsung Electronics' semiconductor division, was recruited by Chinese chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies in 2016. The engineer subsequently moved to another semiconductor company in China before being arrested by the Hefei municipal state security bureau in December 2023.

Chinese authorities accused the engineer of leaking semiconductor-related information to Korea while working at ChangXin Memory Technologies.

The engineer is believed to have detected signs of Korean semiconductor technology being leaked to China and reported the findings to the NIS. The engineer's efforts to prevent the leakage of Korean technology may have led Chinese authorities to suspect espionage.

After reportedly undergoing about five months of interrogation at a local hotel, the engineer was transferred to prosecutors in May 2024. The trial has since concluded, and the engineer remains in detention awaiting a verdict. Seoul has been working with its embassy in China to secure the engineer's release.

A logo of China's chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies appears on the facade of company's production facility in Beijing, China, on July 29. REUTERS/YONHAP

The question is whether contacts between the Korean and Chinese intelligence agencies over the engineer's release have affected intelligence cooperation between Seoul and Washington.

Allegations have surfaced that China proposed intelligence operations targeting the United States during the negotiations and that U.S. intelligence authorities lodged a protest with Seoul after learning of the proposal. The NIS maintains that it never received such a proposal from China.

"We have never received such a proposal," a Korean government official said. "It feels as if someone keeps distorting the facts."

There is also speculation that the United States may have suspected that contacts between Korean and Chinese intelligence agencies over the engineer's release served another purpose.

"U.S. intelligence agencies mistakenly believed that Korea and China might have been doing something else," another government source said.

The NIS maintains that the United States has never formally raised concerns with the agency over the matter.

The NIS acknowledges that the United States restricted some intelligence sharing after outgoing Unification Minister Chung Dong-young publicly mentioned a nuclear facility in Kusong, North Korea. It has, however, pushed back against interpretations that the restrictions signal broader strains in intelligence cooperation between the two allies.

Employees stand beside the entrance to the National Intelligence Service's headquarters in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 29. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The spy agency maintains that intelligence exchanges with the United States continue across various fields, including counterintelligence, drug trafficking and sanctions against North Korea, and that the number of exchanges has actually increased. Some within the NIS reportedly believe that some are attempting to undermine the agency by promoting a narrative of "discord" between Korean and U.S. intelligence agencies.

But observers point out that the volume of intelligence exchanges and the level of trust between intelligence agencies are separate matters.

Some in diplomatic circles have said that "restoring trust between Korean and U.S. intelligence officials remains a distant prospect."

Attention is also turning to why the United States took the unusual step of addressing its allies' counterintelligence standards last month.

Washington expects all its allies to handle intelligence and counterintelligence matters appropriately, a U.S. State Department official said in response to an inquiry from a local media outlet on Oct. 10 about apparent strains in intelligence cooperation between Seoul and Washington.

Speculation has since emerged that Washington's concerns at the time may have extended beyond the security of North Korea-related intelligence.

Outgoing National Intelligence Service Director Lee Jong-seok attends a parliamentary audit of government bodies at the agency’s headquarters in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 29. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The timing of the disclosure has also raised questions, as details of the sensitive intelligence discussions surfaced shortly after the announcement that NIS Director Lee Jong-seok would be replaced. Questions have been raised over whether the information was leaked as part of an internal power struggle ahead of an expected reshuffle involving deputy directors and senior officials following Lee's departure.

"The information also appears to shed some light on the circumstances behind the latest reshuffle of the foreign and security policy team," a source from the ruling bloc said. "There may be political motives behind its disclosure."

Internal friction within the NIS during changes of administration or leadership is nothing new. Under the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration, internal disputes over personnel appointments also spilled into public view through various channels.

This has fueled speculation that officials may once again be taking pre-emptive action in anticipation of questions over accountability following the director's replacement.

"Working-level officials document the entire decision-making process in preparation for potential investigations," a former intelligence source said. "There is also an element of trying to shift responsibility onto the director to protect themselves."





BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO, YOON JI-WON [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



