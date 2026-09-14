Korea's science minister seeks wider partnership with Central Asia in AI, science

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Korea, Uzbekistan deepen ties on critical minerals, AI and defense cooperation
President Lee Jae Myung and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed 13 agreements as they expanded cooperation in strategic industries and people-to-people exchanges.
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‘Sarang 2026: The Festival of India in Korea’ to spread culture in cities across Korea
The event, launched in 2015, is an effort by the Indian Embassy in Korea to share traditional dance, film and other cornerstones.
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Finance minister, ADB chief discuss cooperation in supply chains, AI and energy
Koo Yun-cheol met with Masato Kanda ahead of the Korea-Central Asia Summit set for Wednesday to discuss concrete developments.
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Korea condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, urges halt
Seoul condemned Houthi strikes on Saudi civilian and energy facilities, warning of risks to Red Sea navigation and global supply chains.