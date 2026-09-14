Korea's science minister seeks wider partnership with Central Asia in AI, science

Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon speaks during a ministerial meeting with his counterparts from Central Asia in central Seoul on Sept. 14. NEWS1

Bae Kyung-hoon met with fellow science ministers visiting from Central Asia to discuss expanding AI, science and climate technology partnerships.

Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon said at a ministerial meeting Monday he hopes to see expanded partnerships that combine the strengths of Korea and Central Asia in the field of AI and science technologies.

The event, held in Seoul, was the first gathering in Korea of science and AI ministers from five Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, on the sidelines of the first Korea-Central Asia summit.

Also during the meeting, the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) introduced plans to expand its climate technology demonstration projects through the Global Climate Technology Facilitation Fund.

The GGGI has agreed to collaborate with five Central Asian nations to expand the demonstration and commercialization of climate technologies, and plans to support the identification and planning of specific projects.





Yonhap



