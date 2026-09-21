Korea's presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik offers to resign

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Journalist-turned-commentator named new Blue House spokesperson
Kim Sung-wan, a former journalist and political commentator, began duties Monday as one of President Lee Jae Myung's spokespersons.
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President Lee's approval rating climbs for first time in 10 weeks
President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rose to 34.8 percent last week, breaking a more than two-month slide, after he addressed major political issues at a press conference, a Realmeter poll found.
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Lee’s last-minute rewrite signaled justice minister nominee’s withdrawal
Democratic Party (DP) sources say President Lee Jae Myung’s self-critical press conference foreshadowed Kim Seung-won’s withdrawal as justice minister nominee.
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Government mulls new organization for youth policies
President Lee Jae Myung said he is considering a dedicated youth policy body as young job seekers face a worsening employment market.