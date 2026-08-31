Korea's major surgery spending rises 14.7% to nearly $8 billion in 2025

A total of 2,151,936 major surgeries across 35 procedures were performed in 2025, up 4.8 percent on year.

Spending on major surgeries in Korea jumped nearly 15 percent in 2025 from the previous year to 10.67 trillion won ($7.8 billion), more than three times the rate at which the number of operations grew, National Health Insurance Service data showed on Monday.

A total of 2,151,936 major surgeries across 35 procedures were performed in 2025, up 4.8 percent on year.

By type, cataract surgery topped the list with 692,126 cases, up 4.2 percent from the previous year, followed by general spinal surgery with 199,147 cases, cesarean sections with 177,232 cases, hemorrhoid surgery with 151,864 cases and gallbladder removal with 103,817 cases.

The number of cesarean sections rose 10.2 percent, while that of general spinal surgery fell 1.5 percent.

Among the 35 procedures, general spinal surgery accounted for the largest share in terms of spending at 1.02 trillion won, followed by percutaneous coronary intervention, or stent insertion, at 1 trillion won and cataract surgery at 907.4 billion won.

The average cost per surgery also rose 9.5 percent on year to 4.96 million won.

Heart surgery was the most expensive at an average of 48.08 million won per case, followed by coronary artery bypass surgery at 43.29 million won and stem cell transplantation at 27.32 million won. Hemorrhoid surgery and cataract surgery were among the least expensive, averaging 1.21 million won and 1.31 million won, respectively.

Patients in their 60s underwent the most surgeries with 414,141 cases, followed by those in their 70s with 408,932 and those in their 50s with 236,946.

The most common procedure varied by age group. Tonsillectomy was most common among children 9 and younger, and appendectomy among teenagers. Cesarean sections were most common for patients in their 20s and 30s, hemorrhoid surgery for those in their 40s and cataract surgery for patients 50 and older.

The average hospital stay per surgery was 5.6 days. Knee replacement surgery required the longest average stay at 20.1 days. Cataract surgery required the shortest at 1.1 days.

By type of medical institution, clinics performed the most surgeries with about 755,000 cases, or 35.1 percent of the total, followed by general hospitals with about 551,000 cases, or 25.6 percent; hospitals with about 438,000 cases, or 20.4 percent; and tertiary hospitals with about 407,000 cases, or 18.9 percent.





BY PARK JONG-SUH [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]