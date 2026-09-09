Korea's job growth hits five-month high

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Nearly 47 trillion won in Asian financial crisis bailout funds remain unrecovered
Recovery stands at 58 percent even as the government prepares to clear debt related to the crisis, with banks the best repayers and investment trust firms the worst.
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Korea's debt per capita to top 30 million won by 2028
National debt per capita is projected to exceed 30 million won ($22,300) in 2028 as spending rises despite a semiconductor-driven tax windfall.
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In Moody's meeting, Korea emphasizes financial fundamentals, future plans
The global credit appraiser gave a positive assessment of Seoul’s 2027 budget strategy, Future Fund plan and efforts to make Korean markets more accessible to foreign investors.
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Korea’s per capita income on track to top $40,000 for first time
The Bank of Korea says per capita gross national income is highly likely to exceed $40,000 this year, powered by a semiconductor earnings boom, improved trade terms and a stabilizing won.