Korea’s income ladder harder to climb as youth mobility reaches record low

A student looks at a list of participating companies at a job fair held at Seoul National University on Sept. 1. YONHAP

Only 16.9 percent of Koreans moved into a higher income bracket in 2024, while youth upward mobility fell to its lowest level since records began.

Korea’s income ladder is getting harder to climb, with fewer than two in 10 people moving into a higher income bracket in 2024 and youth upward mobility falling to a record low.

Income mobility sank to a record low of 33 percent in 2024, down 1.2 percentage points from 34.1 percent a year earlier, according to a report released by the Ministry of Data Statistics on Thursday. It marked the weakest movement between income brackets since records began in 2017.

Income mobility is seen as a gauge of social and economic dynamism because it reflects how far people can move into higher income groups. The rate has fallen for four consecutive years since it reached 35.8 percent in 2020.

Movement slowed in both directions. The upward mobility rate dropped 0.5 percentage points to 16.9 percent in 2024, the lowest on record, as the downward mobility rate fell 0.7 percentage points to 16.1 percent.

The aging population is cited as a structural factor behind the decline, as older people, who tend to have lower mobility rates, make up a growing share of the population. But the income ladder has also narrowed among young people, who are generally more economically active.

The upward mobility rate fell 0.6 percentage points from a year earlier to a record low of 22.4 percent among people aged 15 to 39. Their overall mobility rate declined 1.1 percentage points to 39.3 percent.

While upward mobility at 22.4 percent still exceeded the 16.9 percent downward mobility rate among young people, movement into higher-income brackets weakened.

By contrast, the upward mobility rate among people aged 65 and older edged up from 9.9 percent to 10.0 percent.

The Data Ministry attributed the divergence partly to weak youth employment. On the other hand, an expansion of government-funded jobs for older people contributed to higher earned income among seniors.

Job seekers sit for interviews at a job fair at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Aug. 19. YONHAP

Young people also became more likely to remain at either end of the income distribution categories.

Among young people, 62.3 percent of those in the bottom 20 percent remained there, up 0.7 percentage points from a year earlier. The share of those in the top 20 percent who remained in the highest quintile rose 0.9 percentage points to 84.8 percent.

“The number of young people entering high-paying jobs is no longer increasing as much as it did in the past,” Choe Ba-ul, head of the policy statistics research division at the Data and Statistics Research Institute, said.

Young people who secure stable jobs tend to remain in higher income brackets, while those who do not are increasingly staying in lower ones.

The situation was also unfavorable for people aged 40 to 64. Their overall income mobility rate fell 1.1 percentage points to 30.4 percent. The group’s downward mobility rate, at 15.9 percent, exceeded its upward mobility rate of 14.5 percent.

Pedestrians cross a busy intersection near Gwanghwamun Square area in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Oct. 1. NEWS1

Fewer people also saw their actual incomes increase.

The share of people whose wage or business income increased from a year earlier fell 2.6 percentage points to 61.4 percent, while the share whose income decreased rose 2.1 percentage points to 36 percent.

The decline was particularly pronounced among people aged 40 to 64. The share whose income increased dropped 3.8 percentage points from 63.6 percent to 59.8 percent, the largest decrease among the age groups.

Korea’s economy grew 2.2 percent in 2024, up from 1.5 percent in 2023. Employee compensation growth, however, lagged behind, while corporate operating surplus growth was stronger.

“There was an aspect in which corporations took a relatively larger share of the fruits of growth,” Choe said.

The statistics track pretax wages and business income for a sample of about 11 million people.





BY AHN HYO-SEONG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]