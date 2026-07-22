Korea's human rights commission calls for better support for troops with special dietary needs

The commission urged the Defense Ministry to improve catering after finding that enlistees with specific requirements were not given appropriate meals.

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea (NHRCK) said Wednesday it has recommended that the Ministry of National Defense improve the military's meals to better cater to service members with special dietary needs.

The recommendation was made to the Defense Minister and other military officials in response to concerns that many service members are unable to receive alternative meals suited to their requirements.

The commission focused on people whose eating habits differ from the standard military diet, including vegetarians, those who follow religious dietary practices and people with food allergies.

Only three of the five vegetarian respondents among the 989 surveyed said they had actually been provided with vegetarian meals, according to the commission's 2023 survey on military food service.

The situation was similar for troops who follow religious dietary practices. Only three of the 20 respondents who said they had religious requirements reported receiving appropriate meals.

The commission also pointed to a gap between the estimated number of vegetarians identified during mandatory military medical examinations and the number actually recognized and managed by the military.

Based on the examination data, the number of vegetarians was estimated at 407 in 2023, 405 in 2024 and 298 in 2025. By contrast, the military only identified and managed only 49, 97 and 172 vegetarian service members, respectively, during those years.

The logo of the National Human Rights Commission of Korea YONHAP

“The state is effectively responsible for providing meals to service members living on military bases, making this an issue directly linked not only to the right to health and physical safety but also to the practical guarantee of freedom of conscience and religion,” the commission said.

It added that the military should also create an environment in which service members with special dietary needs can safely disclose their requirements and request appropriate meal support.

The commission recommended that the Defense Minister pursue revisions to the legal framework on military catering or related regulations to define who is affected, clarify the scope of the category and establish the state's responsibility to protect them.

It also recommended that the Defense Minister, the chiefs of staff of each military branch and the commandant of the Marine Corps establish detailed guidelines to ensure that service members with special dietary needs can receive appropriate meals.

In addition, the commission urged the Defense Minister and the commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration to improve information sharing between the two agencies so that dietary information collected during the conscription process can be used to identify eligible service members and provide appropriate meal support after enlistment.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



