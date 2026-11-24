Former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil, who became Korea's first female justice minister 23 years ago, is now in line to become the first woman to lead the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

President Lee Jae Myung nominated Kang as NIS director on Monday. If appointed after a parliamentary confirmation hearing, she will be the first woman to head the agency since it was founded as the Korean Central Intelligence Agency in 1961.

"I have been nominated to a post of great responsibility at a critical time for global diplomacy and security," Kang said shortly after her nomination. "I will do my best for the national interest and the well-being of the people."

Lee and Kang go back to the late 1990s and early 2000s, when both were members of Lawyers for a Democratic Society, also known as Minbyun. They had no direct ties at the time but reportedly knew of each other, having watched each other's work from different backgrounds.

The two grew close in 2021, when Lee was governor of Gyeonggi. Kang was named co-chair of the Gyeonggi provincial government's special committee on climate response and industrial transition that June, though the two did little more than exchange greetings at meetings. Kang became chair of the campaign support committee for Lee's bid in the Democratic Party (DP) presidential primary the following month. Lee called Kang personally with the offer, and her acceptance marked the start of their close relationship.

Kang had served as justice minister under the late President Roh Moo-hyun, but Kang was more than a symbolic figure lending Lee a link to the late President Roh's camp. During the primary, she reportedly met with DP lawmakers who were keeping their distance from Lee over his legal troubles and appealed for their support.

Prior to his election, Lee faced a range of criminal allegations, including involvement in dodgy real estate development schemes in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, illegal remittances to North Korea and election law violations.

At times, Kang spoke at lawmakers' gatherings as an elder of the liberal camp, even scolding them as she worked to win them over.

Then-Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae Myung greets residents with actor Park Hyuk-kwon and Kang Kum-sil, one of the general co-chairs of his campaign, at a rally at Dongmun Rotary in Jeju City, Jeju, on May 22, 2025. KIM SEONG-RYONG

"The two were not close before the presidential race, but they fundamentally trusted each other," a key figure in the ruling camp said. "It was a time when negative views of the president within the party made it hard even to find someone to head his campaign support committee. So the president was especially grateful when Kang readily offered to help."

Kang also served as a general campaign chair when Lee ran for president in June 2025. She actively defended him over his legal troubles in broadcast appearances and elsewhere and helped him win.

Kang completed her legal training at the Judicial Research and Training Institute in 1983 as a member of its 13th class, the same class as Chief Justice Jo Hee-de. As a judge at the Seoul District Court's southern branch, now the Seoul Southern District Court, she exempted a university student from punishment in 1984. The student had been referred for a summary trial on charges of violating the Assembly and Demonstration Act, and the ruling put Kang on the military government's watch list.

Kang helped found a research group of progressive judges in 1988 and led the third major wave of judicial reform protests in 1993, when judges demanded sweeping changes to the judiciary. She was one of the best-known progressive judges on the bench.

Then-Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil and then-Prosecutor General Song Kwang-soo meet at a national meeting of chief prosecutors at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on June 26, 2003.

Kang began working as a human rights lawyer in 1996 after leaving the bench. She joined the defense team in 1999 for defendants in the National Democratic Revolutionary Party case, including Lee Seok-ki. Members of the underground group were arrested that year on National Security Act charges. Kang also filed a complaint accusing former police Inspector Lee Geun-an, notorious as the "torture technician," of perjury and torture, among other things.

Kang founded the law firm Jipyong in 2000 and became its managing partner, the first woman in Korea to head a law firm. In 2001, she became Minbyun's first female vice president. Then-President Roh picked her as justice minister in 2003 at the age of 46, an unconventional choice that made her the country's first female and youngest justice minister.

Kang, who sat with her legs crossed in a two-piece suit during a live televised debate between Roh and prosecutors on March 9, 2003, became a symbol of the Roh government's push for prosecutorial reform. She also brought the abolition of the hoju system, a family registry that put men first in line to head households, into public debate. But she clashed with then-Prosecutor General Song Kwang-soo over prosecutorial appointments and how to restructure the prosecution, and resigned in July 2004.

Kang Kum-sil, nominated to become the first woman to lead the National Intelligence Service, leaves her home in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, for work on Nov. 24. YONHAP

The then-ruling liberal Uri Party recruited Kang to run for Seoul mayor in 2006, but she lost by a wide margin to Oh Se-hoon, the current mayor. She left politics in 2008 after serving on the United Democratic Party's supreme council.

Kang then turned her attention to climate and the environment. She earned a master's degree in life culture studies in 2013 and set up a foundation in 2015 to research ecological civilization. She also served as a managing partner at One Law Partners, mainly advising companies on environmental, social and governance issues.

President Lee reportedly offered Kang several senior government posts early in his term, including chair of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, but she declined to focus on climate and environmental work. She instead served as the president's special envoy to France and has been the government's special ambassador for climate and environment since January.

Several former justice ministers have been named NIS director, but Kang is the first former judge and Minbyun lawyer nominated for the post since Ko Young-koo under Roh. Like Ko, she has no experience in intelligence or security, which is seen as her main weakness. Others say the nomination fits a trend of women leading intelligence agencies in the United States and Britain, such as former CIA Director Gina Haspel, former U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Blaise Metreweli, the current chief of MI6.

"At a time when it is important to resume inter-Korean dialogue and talks between North Korea and the United States, Kang's strength is that she can communicate directly with the president on the basis of trust," a senior lawmaker from the pro-Lee faction said. "She is also fairly close to figures in the conservative camp."





BY HA JUN-HO [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]