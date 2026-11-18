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After LEET perfect scorer’s death, AI cheating probe faces uphill battle
Police will continue investigating AI-assisted cheating allegations after Lee Jin-woo was found dead before a planned livestream verification.
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98 test-takers caught cheating on college entrance exam under tightened measures
Korea caught 98 test-takers cheating on the 2026 CSAT after tightening anti-cheating measures over AI and smart-device concerns, including emergency phone alerts.
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Police to keep investigating law school entrance exam cheating case even after death of controversial test-taker
Seoul police said they will continue their probe of cheating allegations against Lee Jin-woo, who earned a perfect score on this year’s law school admission test, despite his death Thursday.
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Top court partially reverses ruling in former prime minister's martial law case, upholds Kim Keon Hee's sentence
The Supreme Court ruled by majority that Han Duck-soo’s decision to call a Cabinet meeting was not evidence of an intention to facilitate former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration on Dec. 3, 2024.