Heads of cosmetic and plastic surgery associations, tourism industry insiders and lawmakers pose for photos during a roundtable at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 24, where they discussed the future of Korea’s medical tourism and what policies need to be implemented. SHIN MIN-HEE

Leading figures and experts in Korea’s medical tourism sector on Tuesday called for reinstating the value-added tax (VAT) refund program for cosmetic and plastic surgery services to sustain industry growth.

“After the program expired at the end of last year, it caused a great shock to the plastic surgery industry,” said Ban Jun-sub, president of the Korean Association of Plastic Surgeons, in a roundtable at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Tuesday.

“Due to that, in an internal survey by our association, we found that the number of foreign patients decreased about 20 to 30 percent in the first half of this year.”

The event brought together doctors, tourism industry insiders and lawmakers to discuss the future of Korea’s medical tourism and what policies need to be implemented.

From 2016 until the end of last year, foreign patients who underwent cosmetic and plastic surgery procedures in Korean hospitals could receive a 10 percent VAT refund. The government-backed special provision, however, was not reinstated due to its exclusion from the 13 tax reform bills passed by the National Assembly in December last year.

Ban said that patients from Japan, Taiwan and other neighboring areas are keen on “getting a good deal with their procedures,” adding they often visit Korea for such beauty treatments. Without the VAT refund program, however, they may look to other competing regions, such as Japan, Thailand, Malaysia or even the United Arab Emirates.

The VAT refund also helped eliminate illegal brokers who charged foreign patients several times more than the actual medical cost to connect them with hospitals, because the refund process let patients see exactly how much they paid for their procedures.

Last year, Korea surpassed 2,010,000 foreign patients, some 75 percent of whom underwent cosmetic and plastic surgery procedures. Roughly 90 percent of the procedures were also concentrated in the greater Seoul area, according to Hong Seung-wook, chief researcher at the Korea Health Industry Development Institute.

Hong suggested developing region-specific medical tourism packages that incorporate local resources, such as marine wellness, hot spring or forest therapy programs, and working hand in hand with other travel-related industries, including the hospitality and food service sectors, to curate all-in-one travel packages, which will, in turn, encourage visitors to stay longer in the country.

“We now have to shift our goal from quantitative expansion — as in the number of patients — to qualitative growth to continue fostering Korea’s medical tourism industry,” Hong said.

The medical practitioners urged measures to address medical accidents and patient complaints, as well as regulations against domestic brokerage platforms that charge hospitals high commission fees.

Lee Sang-ju, president of the Association of Korean Dermatologists, emphasized that the cosmetic medical sector has a relatively low barrier to entry, meaning other countries will inevitably catch up with Korea over time.

“Reasonable prices, outstanding medical professionals and the K-culture experience that comes alongside medical tourism have driven the growth of Korea’s medical tourism industry so far,” he said. “But the government must provide policy support if Korea is to remain competitive going forward.”





BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]