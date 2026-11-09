Korea’s climate envoy to press decarbonization plans at UN summit in Turkey

Ambassador Kang Kum-sil will attend the Antalya climate summit as a special presidential envoy, outlining Seoul’s electrification and emissions-cutting strategies.

Korea's global climate and environment ambassador will attend a United Nations climate summit set to take place in Turkey later this week as a special presidential envoy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

Ambassador Kang Kum-sil will join the summit, part of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, set to take place on Wednesday and Thursday in Antalya, as leaders from some 80 countries are expected to participate.

Kang plans to highlight Seoul's commitment to strengthening its contribution to global efforts to combat climate change and explain its electrification and decarbonization strategies, according to the ministry.

Kang, a former justice minister, was appointed to the ambassador post in January.





Yonhap