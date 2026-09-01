Korea’s campuses welcome students back for fall semester — in pictures

Universities across Korea welcomed students Tuesday with campus greetings, international orientations and a job fair at Seoul National University.

Chungnam National University President Kim Jeong-kyoum, left, greets students at the university's campus in Daejeon, on Sept. 1. CHUNGNAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

Campuses across Korea filled with students Tuesday as the fall semester officially began.

At Chungnam National University in Daejeon and Jeonbuk National University in Jeonju, North Jeolla, university presidents greeted students at campus entrances to welcome them back and cheer them on for the new semester.

Elsewhere, universities including Gyeongsang National University in Jinju, South Gyeongsang, and Pukyong National University in Busan held orientation sessions for newly enrolled international students.

Seoul National University in southern Seoul marked the start of the fall semester Tuesday with a job fair where students could meet company recruiters and explore employment opportunities.

International students and university faculty and staff at Gyeongsang National University pose for a group photo at the university's campus in Jinju, South Gyeongsang, on Aug. 31 as the fall semester begins. GYEONGSANG NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

Jeonbuk National University President Yang O-bong, center, greets students at the university’s campus in Jeonju, North Jeolla, on Sept. 1, as the fall semester officially begins. JEONBUK NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

New students at George Mason University Korea attend an orientation session at the campus in Songdo, Incheon, on Aug. 22, as the fall semester begins. GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY KOREA

Students visit company booths at a job fair at Seoul National University in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 1, as the fall semester officially begins. YONHAP

International students newly enrolled at Pukyong National University pose for a group photo during an orientation session for the new semester at the university’s campus in Nam District, Busan, on Aug. 31. PUKYONG NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

Chungnam National University President Kim Jeong-kyoum, left, greets students at the university's campus in Daejeon, on Sept. 1. CHUNGNAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]