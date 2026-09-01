Korea’s campuses welcome students back for fall semester — in pictures

Campuses across Korea filled with students Tuesday as the fall semester officially began.
At Chungnam National University in Daejeon and Jeonbuk National University in Jeonju, North Jeolla, university presidents greeted students at campus entrances to welcome them back and cheer them on for the new semester.
Elsewhere, universities including Gyeongsang National University in Jinju, South Gyeongsang, and Pukyong National University in Busan held orientation sessions for newly enrolled international students.
Seoul National University in southern Seoul marked the start of the fall semester Tuesday with a job fair where students could meet company recruiters and explore employment opportunities.