Korea's Arctic route plan a test of trust in European defense ties, ambassadors say

From left, Kim Jung-sup, president of the Sejong Institute, German Ambassador Georg Schmidt, Polish Ambassador Bartosz Wisniewski and Estonian Ambassador Tanel Sepp speak during a roundtable on Korea-Europe defense cooperation, co-hosted by the Sejong Institute and law firm Yulchon, in southern Seoul on Nov. 12. SEO JI-EUN

European ambassadors in Seoul said Thursday that Korea’s growing role as an arms supplier to their countries requires political trust as well as contracts, citing Seoul’s plan to ship goods to the continent through Russia’s Arctic waters as an issue Korea should discuss with its partners first.

Asked what the European countries expect from the Korean government to build political trust, German Ambassador Georg Schmidt offered what he called "a concrete example," citing the northern shipping route from Korea to Europe.

“You go through a chokehold through Russia, and you need Russian cooperation for all this,” Schmidt said at a roundtable on Korea-Europe defense cooperation hosted by the Sejong Institute and law firm Yulchon in southern Seoul. “It sends the impression as if Koreans are only thinking of their own profits without taking into consideration what it does to their strong friends, partners and business allies on the other side.

"I’m not saying this is a bad thing. I’m just saying we should talk about it as partners," he said. "We would not do anything with North Korea without actually talking to Seoul [...] because you first talk to your friends about something before things are happening."

Arctic shipping ranks among President Lee Jae Myung’s top policy goals, with regular sailings targeted for 2030. Last month, a Korean container ship returned from the country’s first round trip to Europe through the passage. The passage follows Russia’s Northern Sea Route along its Arctic coast.

Berlin’s membership in the United Nations Command, the U.S.-led body overseeing the Korean armistice, dates back to August 2024. Schmidt called it “a political commitment to the security on the Korean Peninsula.”

“We might be in a situation of conflict in Korea, where maybe Korea needs a lot of equipment very fast and a lot of help, so that’s why I think it’s a two-way street,” he said.

Polish Ambassador Bartosz Wisniewski said he understood the economic case but doubted Russia’s reliability.

“If I were a rating agency, I would really, really look hard into it,” he said. “And long term, aren’t we basically switching one dependency into another?”

Wisniewski pointed to Poland’s seat on the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission since 1953 and its embassy in Pyongyang, back in operation since late 2024 after a pandemic closure.

“If we want to portray ourselves as like-minded partners, this is not just a hollow idea,” he said.

Schmidt said European ambassadors feel the threat from Russia “is being underestimated in Korea.”

“If people in Korea argue, ‘Oh, we have fantastic business opportunities. We have a shipping line,’ [...] it’s normal to have these arguments. But please also understand how we feel about it as Europeans,” he said.

Estonian Ambassador Tanel Sepp, describing Estonians’ sensitivity to any business with Russia, said, “Aggression cannot be rewarded with business deals.”

Sepp said trust also means reliable supply. Estonia is a buyer of Hanwha Aerospace’s K9 self-propelled howitzers and Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers.

“What I really wish here in Seoul is to have a better understanding that with Korean defense capabilities that we have purchased, Korea itself is involved in our defense,” he said. “That means that if we need to use these weapons for our defense, we do expect that there will be more coming. [...] I’m not sure this has sunk in at the political levels.”

Wisniewski made a similar point.

Two K2 tanks stand at a tactical training ground of an armored brigade in Braniewo, Poland, on Sept. 7, with their hulls lowered by their hydropneumatic in-arm suspension units (ISU). SEOK KYUNG-MIN

“We are entrusting our partners here in Korea with our defense,” he said. “So clarity of intentions, clarity of what is driving our cooperation [...] is fundamentally important.”

On industry, the ambassadors said Korean companies remain welcome to join in Europe’s rearmament, but on new terms.

The European Union’s 150 billion euro ($166 billion) Security Action for Europe loan program reserves at least 65 percent of each contract’s value for suppliers in the EU, the European Economic Area or Ukraine. Seoul’s request to join, filed in September 2025, had not produced a participation agreement as of the Korea-EU summit in June.

“It is no longer sufficient to be a supplier: it’s important to be a partner,” Wisniewski said. “Becoming partners with the Polish defense industry is your ticket to this windfall.”

He said Poland now emphasizes localization, maintenance and repair capabilities, and technology transfer. A guided missile plant in western Poland, a Hanwha Aerospace-WB Electronics joint venture, has been under construction since a Nov. 4 groundbreaking.

Sepp said Estonia needs production nearby for practical reasons.

“If we keep relying on equipment coming from Korea, there are a couple of big countries in between," he said. "We need something closer."

Schmidt said Germany and Korea compete in fields such as tanks and should develop jointly in newer ones, including drones, unmanned systems and space.

He asked Korea to loosen its offset rules, which require foreign suppliers to provide benefits such as local production or technology transfer in return for contracts.

“I think the Korean defense sector is so strong that you don’t need that protection, not in the rigid way that it is,” he said. “I’m very happy to hear Korean companies say we want to become part of the European defense ecosystem. [...] How happy are you to have German companies become part of the Korean defense ecosystem?”





BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]