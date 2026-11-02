Koreans who voluntarily joined Chinese-run scam syndicates in Cambodia sentenced to prison

One Korean recruit received a three-year prison sentence from the Seoul Eastern District Court on Sept. 15 for joining and participating in a criminal organization, while another was sentenced to four years.

Several Koreans have been sentenced to prison for joining a Chinese-led scam syndicate in Cambodia that swindled fellow Koreans out of billions of won through romance scams and other fraud schemes.

Among those convicted was a Korean who operated under the alias “Su-yeong” and received a three-year prison sentence from the Seoul Eastern District Court on Sept. 15 for joining and participating in a criminal organization, according to legal sources on Monday.

For Su-yeong, the path to crime began with a Telegram message in December 2024. A member of a crime syndicate offered a lucrative overseas office job and help with the move by paying for airfare. Enticed by the promise of easy money, Su-yeong flew to Thailand on Jan. 1, 2025, before traveling to Cambodia, where they worked for the syndicate until April 11 of the same year.

They worked as a “chatter,” tasked with gaining victims’ trust before persuading them to invest their money. Posing as a potential romantic partner, they built relationships with three Korean victims, lied about making a fortune by investing in SpaceX and encouraged the victims to do the same, telling them that similar investments could yield about 6 percent in daily returns.

The scheme netted roughly 1.9 billion won ($1.4 million).

Also on Sept. 15, the Seoul Eastern District Court sentenced another Korean who joined a separate Chinese-led scam syndicate to four years in prison on charges including participation in a criminal organization, fraud and violations of the Special Act on the Prevention of Telecommunications-Based Financial Fraud and Refund of Fraudulently Obtained Assets.

The recruit traveled to Cambodia in February 2025 after someone using the alias “Henry” offered an office job in Southeast Asia that would earn them more than $2,000 a month.

Two suspects accused of involvement in voice phishing scams in Cambodia arrive at Incheon International Airport, escorted by law enforcement. This photo is unrelated to the defendants mentioned in the story. CHUNGNAM PROVINCIAL POLICE AGENCY

Once in Cambodia, the recruit spent roughly three months posing as a romantic prospect to gain victims’ trust and coax them into sending money or making investments. The work earned them $5,000 before authorities uncovered the scam. They also later arrested and indicted Henry on June 30.

Despite voluntarily joining the criminal organizations, both recruits were strictly overseen by their superiors, with most members forced to use aliases and barred from leaving the compound.

Senior members of the syndicate regularly inspected Su-yeong’s phone, according to court records. Su-yeong worked seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The other Korean recruit faced similar restrictions. The scam ring’s entire leadership was Chinese, from its chief to middle managers, so guards supervised any Korean chatter. They also controlled the office entrance, and members lived without Wi-Fi access.

“Most victims are ordinary Koreans who face enormous difficulty recovering money lost to organized voice phishing schemes,” the court said. “The damage these crimes inflict on society warrants harsh punishment.

Korean suspects forcibly repatriated from Cambodia over their alleged involvement in large-scale scam operations arrive at the Busan District Court in Busan on Jan. 25 for hearings to determine whether they should be formally arrested. NEWS1

Financial losses from romance scams have risen steadily over the past three years, from 14.4 billion won in 2023 to 54.6 billion won in 2024 and 136 billion won in 2025, according to National Police Agency data obtained by Democratic Party Rep. Park Jeong-hyeon’s office.

Cambodia-based voice phishing rings defrauded victims of 65.6 billion won across 450 reported cases from 2025 through the first half of 2026. Police apprehended 48 suspects linked to the operations over the same period.

The government responded by assembling an interagency unit comprising members of the National Police Agency, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Intelligence Service.

Authorities repatriated 73 Korean suspects from Cambodia in January over their alleged roles in large-scale schemes and robberies involving hostages. Seventy were suspected of running fraudulent investment chat rooms and other scams, and police sought arrest warrants for all but one.





BY NOH YU-RIM [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]