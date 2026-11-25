Apartments stand in the third section of Banpo Jugong Complex 1 in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 22. YONHAP

October relocations rose 2.6 percent from a year earlier, but Korea's long-term population mobility decline continued as Seoul and Busan saw net outflows.

The number of Koreans who moved to new residences rose slightly in October from a year earlier due to a low base effect, but the downward trend continued, government data showed Wednesday.

Around 453,000 people changed residences to other administrative districts in October, up 2.6 percent, or 11,000, from a year earlier, according to the monthly tally from the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

The ministry attributed the on-year increase to a base effect as the number fell sharply in October last year amid the Chuseok harvest holidays. This year's Chuseok fell in September, as the holiday follows the lunar calendar and its date changes from year to year.

However, the ministry said the country's population mobility is in a steady decline from a long-term perspective amid a rapidly aging and decreasing population.

The monthly figure dropped to 444,000 people in September, marking the lowest September level since 1973.

By region, Seoul reported a net outflow of 5,560 people, and the southeastern port city of Busan also recorded a net outflow of 768.

In contrast, Gyeonggi, which surrounds the capital city, posted a net inflow of 3,560 people, followed by Incheon, west of Seoul, with a net of 1,835 people and South Chungcheong with 1,414.





Yonhap