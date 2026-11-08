Koreans eating fewer calories even as fat takes bigger share of diets, survey shows

Visitors browse food stalls at the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Taste of Seoul 2026 event at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul on Oct. 25. YONHAP

Government data show average calorie intake fell by about 11 percent over a decade, while carbohydrates declined and fat consumption increased.

Koreans' average daily energy intake fell by about 11 percent over the past 10 years, with people eating more fat and fewer carbohydrates, government data showed Sunday.

In 2024, Korean men ate an average of 2,136 calories per day, while women consumed an average of 1,580 calories per day, a drop of 11.9 percent and 10.6 percent, respectively, compared to 2015, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The survey was conducted on Korean nationals over the age of 1.

Carbohydrates, such as rice and bread, accounted for 56.5 percent of men's diets in 2024, falling by 6.4 percentage points from 64.6 percent in 2015.

But fat, such as butter and oil, accounted for 26.7 percent of the daily caloric intake, up 5.4 percentage points from 21.3 percent recorded in 2015. Protein rose from 14.9 percent to 16.6 percent.

Korean women showed a similar trend, with caloric intake from carbs down 7.1 percentage points to 56.5 percent. Fat accounted for 26.7 percent of their daily energy intake, up from 21.3 percent. Protein accounted for 15.8 percent, up from 14.1 percent 10 years ago.

The proportion of people who consume fewer calories than recommended has also increased over the period cited. The government classifies people who eat less than 75 percent of the recommended caloric intake as "undereaters."

The percentage of energy-deficient men rose from 23.2 percent in 2015 to 34.6 percent in 2024. The ratio was also up from 32.4 percent to 39.7 percent in 2024 for women, according to the data from the KDCA.





Yonhap