Two-thirds of Korean employees use generative AI, yet a Bank of Korea report found the time saved has produced limited gains in productivity or work quality.

Generative AI tools have spread rapidly among Korean workers in recent years but have had a limited impact on improving productivity, a central bank report said Tuesday.

The report published by the Bank of Korea (BOK) said 66.5 percent of employees surveyed said they were using one of the available generative AI tools, including ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude, this year, up from 51.8 percent a year earlier, citing surveys of more than 16,000 people in 2025 and 2026.

Their weekly AI usage rose to 8 hours from 5.9 hours over the one-year period, while 28.4 percent of AI users subscribed to paid AI services, spending an average of 49,000 won ($37) per month this year.

The BOK report showed that the 2026 figure of 66.5 percent was higher than the corresponding rates in the United States (43 percent) and Germany (31.5 percent), citing separate research.

Respondents said AI tools helped them reduce the time spent on work tasks by 9.2 percent in 2026, compared to 3.8 percent in 2025, with stronger time-saving effects among higher-educated workers.

However, the report found limited productivity gains and improvements in work quality resulting from the time saved through AI use.

“Although many respondents indicated that they used the saved time to focus on core tasks or handle additional work, no clear correlation was found between the rate of time savings and the rates of increase in work volume or quality improvement,” the latest findings showed.





Yonhap