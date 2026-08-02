Korean warship earns top prize in live-fire gunnery competition during Rimpac

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Military reviews communication lapse after U.S. drone mistaken for unidentified aircraft
Korea’s military is investigating how front-line units nearly engaged a U.S. reconnaissance drone during a joint exercise after a communication breakdown.
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'Keep weapons loaded,' says Army after ammo protocol breach
The military ordered all frontline units to keep crew-served weapons loaded after a 1st Corps commander was found to have allowed guards to stand watch without live ammunition.
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Hanwha Ocean signs 7.8 trillion won contract to build Korea's next-generation destroyer
The deal comes after a month of negotiations with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration to design and build the first homegrown Aegis-class warships, with the lead ship of the program scheduled to enter service in 2032.
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Late U.S. captain named Korean War hero of August
South Korea named late Capt. Robert Timmons its hero of August for helping halt North Korean advances at Sobuk Mountain in 1950.