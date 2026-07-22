Korean, U.S. foreign ministers engage in talks on sidelines of Asean meetings

From right: Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi pose for a photo at the Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Manila on July 22. AP/YONHAP

Cho Hyun and Marco Rubio had a “pull-aside” chat in Manila as Seoul and Washington navigated trade, security and regulatory issues.

The top diplomats of Korea and the United States briefly met in Manila on Wednesday, Seoul officials said, amid a range of pending alliance issues, such as follow-up measures related to a joint fact sheet covering their security, trade and investment commitments.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had “pull-aside” talks shortly after a trilateral meeting involving their Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, took place on the sidelines of Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related gatherings in the Philippines, according to Seoul's Foreign Ministry officials. Cho and Rubio last held talks in February.

The meeting came as the U.S. expressed concerns about Seoul's regulatory actions involving U.S.-listed e-commerce giant Coupang over its massive data leak. Tensions surrounding Coupang renewed concerns about their potential impact on broader relations between the allies.

A report by the House Judiciary Committee and a White House official criticized Korea for what they described as discriminatory measures against U.S. companies. Seoul has expressed regret over such responses, stressing that all regulatory measures involving Coupang were taken lawfully “in a fair and nondiscriminatory manner.”

The meeting between Cho and Rubio also came as Seoul and Washington are working to implement a joint fact sheet released in November last year following a summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The summit agreements include Korea's $350 billion investment package in the U.S. in exchange for a reduced U.S. tariff rate, as well as U.S. support for Korea's push to acquire nuclear-powered submarines and to secure uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing capabilities for peaceful purposes.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick attends a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Oct. 16, 2025. AP/YONHAP

As the two sides continue discussions over the first project linked to Korea's investment commitments, Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan left for the U.S. on Wednesday to hold talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The Seoul government has not yet revealed specific candidate projects, but Kim Yong-beom, the presidential chief of staff for policy, said the first project could become visible around August or September.

Korea and the U.S. had planned to hold a new round of security consultations around July following their inaugural meeting last month to advance discussions on submarine and civil nuclear energy cooperation, but they have yet to announce a detailed schedule amid the U.S. involvement in the Middle East conflict, among other issues.





Yonhap