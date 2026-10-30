Korean, Thai Marines seek deeper ties through Cobra Gold drills and exchanges

Lt. Gen. Ju Il-suk, second from left, commander of South Korea's Marine Corps, meets Rear Adm. Weerachai Leeka, right, commander of the Royal Thai Marine Corps, in Bangkok, on Oct. 29. YONHAP

The two countries’ Marine Corps commanders discussed expanding joint amphibious training, special operations cooperation and military exchanges during talks in Thailand.

The top commanders of the Korean and Thai Marine Corps discussed expanding cooperation through joint exercises and military exchanges, the Korean military said Friday.

Lt. Gen. Ju Il-suk met with Rear Adm. Weerachai Leeka during his visit to Thailand earlier this week and discussed efforts to enhance joint operational capabilities through combined exercises such as Cobra Gold and to expand military education and exchanges, the Korean Marine Corps said in a press release.

Cobra Gold is an annual multinational exercise led by Thailand and the United States, held between February and March. Korea has taken part in the drills since 2002.

During Thursday's meeting, Ju voiced expectations that the two sides will continue cooperation to enhance their abilities to conduct "realistic combined amphibious missions and to further develop joint capabilities in special operations," the Marine Corps said.

Ju also briefed Leeka on the Korean Marine Corps' efforts to acquire core assets for multidomain amphibious operations and island defense, as well as manned-unmanned teaming systems, such as drones, it said.

After the meeting, Ju visited a training center to observe tactics instruction, amphibious assault vehicle operations and simulation exercises of the Thai forces.

Ju also visited a Korean War memorial in Chonburi to pay tribute to Thai soldiers who died while fighting alongside South Korean forces during the 1950-53 conflict.

Thailand was the first Asian country to deploy troops to Korea, sending 6,300 soldiers to join the U.S.-led allied forces fighting North Korea.





Yonhap