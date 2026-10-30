Korean, Thai Marines seek deeper ties through Cobra Gold drills and exchanges

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North slams South, U.S. Freedom Flag air drills, vows to deter with force
Pyongyang condemned the ongoing South Korea-U.S. Freedom Flag air exercise, calling it a provocative threat despite allies' defensive characterization.
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North Korea showcases drone strikes, rocket fire targeting mock South Korean guard posts
Pyongyang released footage of drone and rocket drills targeting mock South Korean positions while unveiling new unmanned weapons systems as border tensions simmer.
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Veterans Ministry names late Canadian army officer as hero of the month for Korean War contribution
Lt. Col. James Stone, who served as the commander of the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, played a critical role in leading the battle in Gapyeong to victory in April 1951.
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Hegseth dismisses Korea-U.S. alliance rift reports as ‘fake news’
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth dismissed reports of friction in the Korea-U.S. alliance as “fake news,” as Seoul seeks progress on wartime operational control transfer.