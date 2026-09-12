Korean singles spend 115,000 won per date, survey finds

Unmarried Koreans spend an average of 115,000 won ($86) on each date, according to a survey that also revealed marked differences between men and women in both how much they contribute and what causes conflict over dating expenses.

The findings, released Saturday by matchmaking agency Gayeon, were based on a survey of 506 unmarried men and women between the ages of 25 and 39.

Men reported spending an average of 145,800 won per date, while women spent 84,000 won — a difference of approximately 61,800 won.

When asked what they considered an appropriate division of expenses on a scale of 10, respondents said men should cover 5.96 and women 4.04, or roughly a 60-40 split.

A majority of respondents, or 55.7 percent, said they had never experienced conflict over dating expenses, while 17.8 percent said they had. Men were slightly more likely to report such conflict, at 19.7 percent, compared to 15.9 percent of women.

The most commonly cited cause of conflict was one partner contributing too little or nothing at all, selected by 37.8 percent of respondents who had experienced such disagreements.

Differences in spending habits and preferences for dating activities followed at 34.4 percent, while 18.9 percent cited demands to split expenses equally regardless of disparities in income. Another 7.8 percent pointed to disagreements over managing a joint account set aside for dating expenses.

The leading causes of conflict differed sharply by gender.

Among men, 48 percent cited differences in spending habits and preferences for dating activities as the biggest source of friction. Women, meanwhile, most commonly pointed to one partner paying too little or nothing at all, at 40 percent.

The second most common response among men was one partner contributing too little, at 36 percent. For women, it was demands to split expenses equally despite differences in income, at 30 percent.

“Men tended to be dissatisfied with differences in tastes and values, such as preferences over dating activities and spending habits, while women tended to focus more on fairness in the actual division of expenses,” a Gayeon spokesperson said.

“Having an honest conversation about spending habits and how expenses will be shared from the early stages of a relationship can help prevent conflict.”





BY KO SEUNG-PYO [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]