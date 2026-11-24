An exam proctor uses a hand-held scanner to check for possible cheating devices on a student heading to the restroom before the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test in Sejong on Nov. 19. NEWS1

Korean middle and high schools will introduce metal detectors, device checks and Wi-Fi shutdowns during exams to prevent AI-assisted cheating.

Metal detectors and Wi-Fi shutdowns are coming to middle and high school exams as Korea strengthens safeguards following a recent string of AI-assisted cheating scandals.

Students will have to hand in all electronic devices, including mobile phones, before an exam and undergo metal detector screening. The new rules, introduced to reflect the security standards of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), will begin with second-semester final exams at high schools next month. Schools will explain the screening to students and parents and obtain their consent in advance. High school seniors, whose finals are already underway, will be subject only to the measures that can be applied immediately.

Middle schools will also tighten exam supervision accordingly.

Students will also be advised to wear everyday clothes or gym clothes instead of buttoned school uniforms to guard against microcameras hidden in buttons. Proctors will check students’ glasses and clothing before every exam session as well. Stickers will be placed over any buttons to make it easier to spot tampering. Bags will be stored away from exam rooms, such as in an auditorium, and students will take exams in classrooms other than their own.

The Ministry of Education announced the measures at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday as part of a new plan to prevent students from using AI services and smart devices to cheat.

Preventing potential AI-assisted cheating was a top concern at this year's CSAT, which took place on Thursday. The government imposed strict restrictions on digital devices on test sites and enhanced its security checks on the test-takers. Examinees' glasses and clothing were also inspected. More than 110 examinees were caught violating electronic device restrictions at test centers nationwide, according to the Education Ministry on Friday.

New measures for middle and high schools will broaden existing restrictions on electronic devices during school exams. Most schools already require students to submit their phones before tests, but devices such as Bluetooth earphones have generally not been collected separately, according to the Education Ministry.

A student places a sticker over a button on their clothing at a high school in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 19, the day of the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test. YONHAP

As with the CSAT, schools will provide all students with writing instruments, including felt-tip pens for answer sheets and ballpoint pens, to keep out pens fitted with hidden cameras.

School Wi-Fi networks will be turned off on exam days to block access to AI services. Hallway proctors will use mobile apps to continuously monitor and log Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and other wireless signals. If suspicious communications are detected, all students in the relevant exam room will undergo metal detector checks after the test.

Penalties for cheating will also become tougher.

Under the current rules, students caught with or using a smart device receive a zero only for the exam they were taking at the time. Whether they face any further punishment is decided by the school.

However, the ministry will recommend that schools revise their rules so students caught with or using a smart device receive zeros in all subjects tested that day. The revised rules would also allow schools to impose penalties up to expulsion.

Because middle school is compulsory, middle school students can face at most suspension.

A representative from a smart glasses company demonstrates how the device works to inspectors who will screen test-takers at CSAT testing sites in Seoul, during a training session at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 11. YONHAP

Exam papers will include warnings explaining the academic and disciplinary consequences of cheating with smart devices.

“We are working with education offices across the country to determine how many metal detectors and writing instruments each school needs, and we will provide support so the measures can be applied to second-semester final exams right away,” Kim Han-seung, director of curriculum operations support at the Education Ministry, said.





BY LEE BO-RAM [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]