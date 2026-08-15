Korean ruling, opposition parties condemn Japanese officials’ Yasukuni Shrine visits

Read more
-
Lee urges Korean Peninsula peace talks involving United States, China in Liberation Day address
In his Liberation Day address, President Lee Jae Myung called for talks to replace the Korean Peninsula’s armistice with peace and curb North Korea’s nuclear advances.
-
Lee vows to honor Korea’s independence heroes on Liberation Day
President Lee Jae Myung pledged support for independence activists’ descendants and awarded state honors to 283 people at the 81st Liberation Day ceremony.
-
Japanese prime minister sends Yasukuni offering but avoids controversial shrine visit
Sanae Takaichi marked the anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender with an offering, while ministers and ruling party lawmakers visited the shrine honoring the nation's war dead, including class A war criminals.
-
Rubio calls Korea an 'indispensable partner' in Liberation Day message
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted expanding cooperation with Korea on security, critical minerals and shipbuilding.