Korean ruling, opposition parties condemn Japanese officials’ Yasukuni Shrine visits

Visitors carry a Japanese flag and a Rising Sun flag at Yasukuni Shrineon in Tokyo on Aug. 15. AP/YONHAP

Lawmakers across Korea’s political divide said the visits undermine trust and demand Japan confront its wartime history through action.

Korean lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties expressed regret Saturday over visits by Japanese officials and politicians to a war shrine seen as a symbol of Japan's imperialistic past.

The response came after Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and a group of lawmakers from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) paid tribute at the Yasukuni Shrine to mark the anniversary of Japan's 1945 surrender in World War II. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sent a ritual offering but did not visit the shrine in person.

Jeon Su-mi, a spokesperson for the ruling Democratic Party, criticized the visits by Japanese officials and LDP lawmakers as an "anachronistic provocation," calling them "reckless acts" based on "twisted patriotism."

Kim Dae-sik of the main opposition People Power Party, who is known for his close ties with Japan, voiced "deep regret," saying Koizumi's shrine visit is an act that undermines mutual trust between the two countries.

"Japan's responsible leaders should face the history of its aggression and show true remorse through actions, not words," Kim wrote on Facebook.







Yonhap