Korean rescue team lands in Kathmandu, heads straight for flood zone

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National universities that missed out on large-scale funding initiative question selection process
Six national universities demanded transparency after three other schools were each awarded 70 billion won ($51.4 million) in additional annual funding under a new government plan.
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Veterinarians push back on government plans to publish clinic-by-clinic treatment fees
Korean vets held a protest against proposed amendments to the Veterinarians Act that would provide hospital-by-hospital fee disclosures and expanded access to pet medical records.
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Abuses of power in police force almost never reported
A survey spurred by an officer's death found that while nearly 2,000 police officers experienced abuses of power, almost 92 percent of them never filed a complaint, believing it would be improperly handled or held against them.
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Two Korean workers kidnapped by gang in Haiti freed
The Foreign Ministry said both employees abducted in Port-au-Prince are in good health after the second was released Tuesday.