Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, right, shakes hands with Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 23. YONHAP

Cho Hyun met with Batmunkh Battsetseg in Seoul as the two countries sought to build upon President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to Ulaanbaatar in July.

The top diplomats of Korea and Mongolia discussed bilateral cooperation on critical minerals, trade, technology and other key issues during their talks in Seoul on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg at his ministry as the two countries seek to expand cooperation following President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to Ulaanbaatar in July.

During the meeting, Cho called for accelerating joint efforts to sign a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, noting that the agreement, if inked, would serve as an institutional foundation for expanding bilateral trade and investment, according to the ministry.

Cho also noted the need for the two countries to leverage a rare metals cooperation center in the Mongolian capital for expanding cooperation across the entire critical minerals value chain. The center opened last December as part of Seoul's official development assistance project for the country.

He also asked the Mongolian government to help ensure that Korean businesses can operate in the country without difficulties, while calling for joint efforts to make progress on Mongolia's urban development.

Battsetseg expressed hope for continued cooperation with Korea in various areas, including AI and responses to climate change.

Cho used the meeting to explain Seoul's policy for peace on the Korean Peninsula and asked for Mongolia's support. Battsetseg said Mongolia would cooperate with Korea's policy.

Battsetseg's visit to Seoul made her the first top Mongolian diplomat to visit Seoul in 10 years.





Yonhap