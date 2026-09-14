Korean Marines participate in U.S., Indonesia-led multinational drills

Korean troops trained in jungle warfare and cyber operations alongside forces from 14 other nations in Indonesia.

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(서울=뉴스1) = 해병대는 지난 8월 18일~25일 인도네시아 일대에서 진행된 '한-인니 특수전 훈련'과 지난 8월 31일~9월 11일까지 진행된 '슈퍼가루다실드 훈련'에 참가했다고 14일 밝혔다. 한국, 인도네시아, 미국 등 참가국 장병들이 지난달 9일 람풍 일대에서 쌍방교전 훈련을 하고 있다. (해병대사령부 제공. 재판매 및 DB금지) 2026.9.14/뉴스1
Troops from Korea, Indonesia, the United States and other participating countries conduct a force-on-force exercise in Lampung, Indonesia, on Sept. 9 as part of the Super Garuda Shield exercise.

The Korean Marines have taken part in annual multinational joint drills led by the United States and Indonesia, aimed at enhancing interoperability, the Marine Corps said Monday.

The two-week Super Garuda Shield exercise took place from Aug. 31 to Friday in Lampung and Bandung in Indonesia, involving troops from 15 nations, including Korea, Canada and Japan.

It marks the second time that Korean troops have joined the drills after taking part in the exercise for the first time last year.

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During the drills, the Korean Marines participated in a range of joint exercises, including field training exercises involving jungle warfare missions and cyber drills designed to acquaint troops with cyber attack and defense capabilities.

Launched in 2007, the Super Garuda Shield exercise began as a bilateral exercise between the United States and Indonesia to enhance operational capabilities in jungle warfare, but has since evolved into a large-scale multinational exercise.


Yonhap

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