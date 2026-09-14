Korean Marines participate in U.S., Indonesia-led multinational drills

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North Korea launches SRBMs after South Korea-U.S.-Japan drills
Pyongyang launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) into the East Sea following the Freedom Edge joint exercises. The launches also come amid a recent reshuffle of North Korea’s top military leadership.
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Naval training unit set to embark on 4-month deployment, visiting several Pacific countries
Over 140 cadets will depart aboard the 4,500-ton ROKS Hansando ship on a voyage spanning more than 31,000 miles.
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Korean arms makers expand into NATO’s east flank, $477M rocket launcher deal signed with Croatia
Hanwha’s rocket artillery deal with Croatia highlights Korea’s expanding defense partnerships across Europe’s eastern flank.
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South Korea, U.S. hold talks on North Korean WMD threats
Defense officials discussed stronger joint capabilities, biological threats and an overwhelming combined posture against Pyongyang.