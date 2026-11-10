Korean man sentenced to 8 months for sexual assault in Indonesia

A passenger jet lands at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia, on July 19. The man was arrested at the airport about a week after the incident, which happened on April 11, while attempting to return to Korea. AP/YONHAP

The victim, a Korean woman, criticized the investigation and lenient sentence, while prosecutors weigh an appeal and the man is expected to be released in December.

A Korean man has been sentenced to eight months in prison for sexually assaulting a Korean woman on Indonesia's Gili Islands, a popular tourist destination.

The Mataram District Court handed the man the prison sentence and a fine of 20 million rupiah ($1,100) for violating the country's sexual violence law, Indonesian state news agency Antara and other local reports reported Monday.

The man was accused of sexually assaulting the woman at a lodging facility on Gili Trawangan Island in West Nusa Tenggara on April 11.

The two had first met while staying at the same accommodation. Investigators found that the man entered the woman's room late at night and sexually assaulted her.

The woman contacted the Korean Embassy's consular office in Bali and reported the incident to local police.

Police coordinated with immigration authorities to block the man from leaving Indonesia. He was arrested about a week after the incident at Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport as he tried to fly back to Korea.

Prosecutors are reportedly considering whether to appeal the ruling.

The victim reportedly criticized the investigation, saying, "Immediately after the incident, I actively cooperated with investigators, undergoing more than 14 hours of intensive questioning without even being able to wash myself, yet they did not even conduct DNA testing that could have provided crucial evidence in the case."

"The court handed down a lenient sentence far below what prosecutors had sought, citing factors including the defendant's young age and lack of a prior criminal record," the woman said. "I have suffered severe trauma since the incident, including being admitted to a psychiatric ward, and my daily life has fallen apart."

Under Indonesia's sexual violence law, offenders can face up to 12 years in prison and a fine of 300 million rupiah.

The man has been detained for about six months since his arrest. Under the court's ruling, he is expected to be released in December.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



