Korean learners explore culture, test skills at King Sejong Institute training program

Participants in the King Sejong Institute Foundation's annual invitational training program take part in a taekwondo lesson held at Prumir Hotel in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 7. YOON SEUNG-JIN

On one floor, participants were learning K-beauty makeup techniques. On another, they were trying their hand at traditional Korean crafts or practicing taekwondo. Elsewhere at the same venue, other learners were competing in language contests.

The activities were part of the "Korean Cultural Experience Program for King Sejong Institute Learners," the King Sejong Institute Foundation’s (KSIF) annual training program for outstanding Korean learners from around the world.

For the first leg of this year’s program, 181 international participants gathered at the Prumir Hotel in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, on Tuesday for the opening events of a weeklong program featuring language contests, cultural activities and tours of historic and cultural sites.

A lecturer delivers a special lecture at the King Sejong Institute Foundation's annual invitational training on Oct. 7 at the Prumir Hotel in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi. YOON SEUNG-JIN

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At the opening event, participants could choose from a range of sessions led by professionals from government agencies and related organizations, including the Taekwondo Promotion Foundation and the Amorepacific Foundation.

Each session lasted about 90 minutes, with participants learning taekwondo dance and practicing gyeokpa (board breaking) with taekwondo professionals; making jagae (traditional craft items made from abalone shells) clickers during the handicraft session; or getting hands-on practice with K-beauty makeup techniques.

“The sessions provided us with real opportunities that I couldn’t really experience back home,” Sara Patel, a 21-year-old Indian learner, told the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Participants in the King Sejong Institute Foundation's annual invitational training program take part in a K-beauty makeup lesson held at the Prumir Hotel in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 7. YOON SEUNG-JIN

Patel took part in the handicraft session and took part in the speaking contest held as part of the opening program.

“It’s something that may be accessible to many Koreans, while even getting the materials might be really difficult in India,” Patel said. “I’m really happy that I’m taking part in such activities that are closely related to Korean culture and traditions and are fun at the same time.”

Nine speakers who took part in the speaking contest at the King Sejong Institute Foundation’s annual training program pose for photos at the event on Oct. 7. YOON SEUNG-JIN







The first day’s events also featured Korean proficiency contests, bringing together contestants from around the world who had been selected through preliminary regional contests for the writing and speaking competitions.

Under the theme “Korea in My Heart,” 11 contestants participated in the writing contest, while nine competed in the speaking contest.

For the writing contest, participants were asked to write a free essay on the theme. For the speaking contest, the speakers delivered five-minute presentations sharing their own stories related to Korea and their journey of learning the Korean language.

Contestants engage in a writing contest as part of the King Sejong Institute Foundation’s annual training program on Oct. 7. KING SEJONG INSTITUTE FOUNDATION















Marjan Haghi from Iran won the grand prize in the speaking contest, and Nguyen Bao Chau from Vietnam won the grand prize in the writing contest.

“To be honest, I started learning Korean for a very realistic reason. There are many Korean companies in Vietnam, and I thought learning Korean would help me with my career," Nguyen, one of the grand prize winners, said. "But now, I’ve really fallen in love with the language, and I tried my best to improve my skills."

"I feel like all my effort has paid off. I’m truly honored," Nguyen added.

Slated to run through Sunday, the weeklong program will take the international participants to various cultural venues across Seoul, where they will experience Korean food, try traditional clothing and visit cultural and historical spots including the Gyeongbok Palace and Myeongdong.

Now in its 17th edition, KSIF’s invitational training program has brought international Korean learners to Korea annually since 2010. This year, the program expanded from last year, with the number of invitees increasing from 200 to 357 and the number of training sessions doubling from one to two.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]