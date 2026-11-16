A high school senior prepares to take the September mock College Scholastic Ability Test for the 2027 academic year in Daegu on Sept. 2. YONHAP

With the College Scholastic Ability Test days away, Korea is considering late anti-cheating measures as experts warn AI may make traditional tests obsolete.

Just two days before the nationwide College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), the government is weighing the introduction of thermal imaging technology and radio frequency detectors as concerns over AI-powered cheating grow.

The sudden rush to announce anti-cheating measures just two days before Korea's most high-stakes exam has left the government facing accusations that it acted only after the problem became impossible to ignore.

Indeed, AI-assisted cheating has plagued exams such as the Test of English Proficiency developed by Seoul National University since the first half of this year. But major measures aiming to prevent AI cheating came only after the scandal deepened when a candidate who topped a recent tax accountant exam with an almost perfect score confessed to cheating with AI.

Although the Ministry of Education is rushing to shore up CSAT security, proposals to deploy radio frequency and thermal detectors are unlikely to take effect this year, as there is too little time to equip all 1,312 test centers nationwide.

The sheer number of test-takers makes metal detectors impractical, according to an Education Ministry official. “Some test centers accommodate more than 500 students,” the official said. “Even a one-minute screening per student would take more than eight hours.”

The ministry has also expressed reservations about searching students and their belongings. “Some students with disabilities wear medical devices,” Shin Jin-yong, director of the College Admissions Policy Division, said at Monday's briefing. “If we treat every student as a potential criminal, we risk compromising the calm and stable environment they need to take the exam.”

Blocking wireless signals at test centers is also considered impractical. “For one thing, the Radio Waves Act does not permit it,” Shin said. “Even if it were legal, many test centers are close to residential areas, and signal jamming could disrupt emergency communications.” He also dismissed calls to record exam supervision on video as it would be impractical to obtain consent from everyone before filming.





The limits of technology, the burden on teachers

For now, catching cheaters rests not with high-tech detectors but with the eyes and hands of teachers in exam rooms.

The pressure is already taking a toll on teachers. “My colleagues who are due to supervise the CSAT are already anxious,” said a public middle school teacher in South Gyeongsang. “They've heard that miniature cameras are widely sold online, and they're terrified of being singled out for public criticism afterward, as happened to the tax accountant exam proctors.”

A miniature camera smaller than a fingernail is displayed at a camera store in Seoul on Nov. 16. YONHAP

Teachers elsewhere were equally bewildered.

“I never imagined miniature cameras would find their way into exam rooms,” said a public elementary school teacher in Gyeonggi. “Do we really have to inspect shirt buttons, hair clips and even nostrils now?”

Even if the technology cannot be deployed this year, some teachers question whether introducing thermal detectors next year would make much difference.

“Even if thermal detectors are introduced next year, I doubt they could spot tiny cameras or smart glasses,” said a private high school teacher outside the greater Seoul area. “The government needs to closely monitor suspicious radio signals to stop cheating from becoming more widespread.”

The Korean Pragmatic Teachers' Federation called on the government Monday to "act immediately to ease the mounting pressure on teachers tasked with supervising the exam."







A demonstration shows how smart glasses can be used to cheat on exams during the Ministry of Education's regular briefing in Sejong on Nov. 16. MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Education Ministry confident despite security concerns

Despite concerns, the ministry drew a distinction between security procedures for the CSAT and those for the tax accountant exam, where a candidate confessed to cheating with miniature cameras.

“The CSAT differs from other exams in everything from rules requiring students to surrender personal belongings to restrictions on what they can have on their desks,” Shin said.

The government plans to unveil additional anti-cheating measures Tuesday after talks between the Education Ministry and the Ministry of Science and ICT, Vice Education Minister Choi Eun-ok told a parliamentary committee Monday. Choi also convened an emergency video conference that afternoon with deputy superintendents from 16 regional education offices.

The ministry rejected calls from some students, parents and political figures to delay the CSAT.

“A delay could cause even greater disruption, so it is difficult to consider,” Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin said Monday. “We will stake the ministry's reputation on doing everything possible to ensure this year's exam proceeds without incident.”





Education officials inspect question papers and answer sheets for the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test upon arriving at a district education office in Jeonnam-Gwangju on Nov. 16. YONHAP

Is it finally time to rethink the CSAT?

Experts argue that Korea must rethink not just how it polices exams, but what it tests and how it evaluates students — in the era of AI.

“Exams will become the least effective and least reliable way to assess people in the age of AI,” said Kwon Oh-hyun, a professor emeritus at Seoul National University's College of Education and former head of its admissions office. “Education authorities need to move quickly to adapt to an era in which the real measure of ability is the quality of each person's thoughts and ideas.”

Other education scholars argue that ranking students solely by test scores is no longer a sound way to assess their abilities.

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin, far left, inspects a test center for the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) in western Seoul on Nov. 16. YONHAP

“AI threatens to make traditional methods of assessment obsolete,” said Ban Sang-jin, a professor emeritus in the Department of Education at Jeonbuk National University and former president of the Korean Educational Development Institute. “The government and schools must now figure out how to replace a system that selects students by test scores with one that assesses their potential.”

Kim Seong-yeol, a distinguished professor at Kyungnam University and former president of the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation, argued that the rise of AI demands a shift away from speed-based exams that reward students for answering as many questions correctly as possible within a set time.

“But any shift in how students are assessed will require extensive public debate, whether that means more essay-based questions or exams administered by individual universities,” Prof. Kim said.





BY KIM MIN-SANG, LEE BO-RAM [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



