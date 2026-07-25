Korean, global tech companies to pursue partnerships worth more than $950 billion in total

Chief presidential secretary for policy Kim Yong-beom speaks during a press conference at the Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul, on July 22. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The largest deals involve Samsung Electronics and SK Group, with the former signing a $200 billion deal with Broadcom and the latter a $750 billion agreement with Nvidia and other firms.

Korean companies and global technology giants agreed to pursue partnerships worth more than $950 billion combined during President Lee Jae Myung’s visit to San Francisco, the Blue House said on Friday.

Chief presidential secretary for policy Kim Yong-beom announced the agreements — which he said emerged from discussions that took place at the San Francisco AI Summit — during a briefing at the San Francisco press center.

The largest deals involve Samsung Electronics and SK Group, both of which committed to long-term partnerships with Broadcom, Nvidia and other global technology companies.

Samsung Electronics signed a memorandum of understanding with Broadcom to supply $200 billion worth of advanced memory chips over the next five years and cooperate on AI chip production.

Similarly, SK agreed to supply $750 billion worth of advanced memory chips to Nvidia and other global tech companies over the next five years.

Korean and global companies also agreed to pursue projects involving multiple AI data centers with a combined capacity of about 5 gigawatts and around 2 million GPUs.

Nvidia will support SK hynix in constructing and expanding data centers with a combined 2 gigawatts of capacity, while SK hynix will prioritize allocations of Nvidia’s latest Vera Rubin systems.

SK Telecom will work with Anthropic on gigawatt-scale AI data center projects based in Korea and related investments.

Separately, Naver signed a strategic investment agreement with Nvidia and an infrastructure supply contract with global investment firm Brookfield to build a large-scale global AI factory. The deals are worth a combined $10 billion.

The partnerships also extend to physical AI, one of the Korean government’s three megaprojects.

Hyundai Motor Group and Nvidia will jointly establish a “Robot Reference Platform” that will provide standardized infrastructure for developing and testing AI robots. Additionally, the companies will support universities and startups in developing a wide range of robots.

Hyundai Motor also announced that it plans to launch an autonomous driving foundry business with Waymo.

Separately, Samsung SDS signed a strategic partnership with Anthropic to identify new AI business opportunities and train AI engineers.





BY PARK JONG-SUH [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]