Korean, global tech companies to pursue partnerships worth more than $950 billion in total

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Naver secures combined $10 billion investment from Nvidia, Brookfield
Naver founder Lee Hae-jin said that the two companies' network and capital would finally allow Naver to scale up its technological and operational expertise and establish its AI infrastructure business.
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Lee outlines plan to transform Korea into pillar of global AI supply chain
President Lee Jae Myung's strategy to turn Korea into to a trusted AI production base and leading economy includes a multihub semiconductor production network spanning the Seoul metropolitan area and regional provinces.
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Lee meets with OpenAI, Nvidia, Broadcom, Anthropic chiefs to discuss Korea's transformation into AI society
During the meetings, President Lee Jae Myung called for closer cooperation between Korean and U.S. companies in semiconductors, data centers, sovereign AI and large language models.
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Jensen Huang announces major partnerships with Korean companies following meeting with President Lee
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has outlined a broad expansion of Nvidia's cooperation with Korean firms, spanning semiconductors, AI, mobility and energy.