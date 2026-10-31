Korean envoy to U.S. vows support for bilateral investment at Hyundai's Alabama plant

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North Korea calls U.S.-led sanctions push a 'strategic failure'
Pyongyang denounced a joint statement by 11 countries and the European Union pledging continued enforcement of sanctions over its nuclear, missile and cyber activities.
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DP lawmaker issued U.S. visa, days after refusal
Rep. Jin Sung-joon received an A-2 visa days after saying his application had been denied, clearing him to visit U.S. Pacific Command.
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Hanwha Defense USA wins $269 million U.S. Navy shipbuilding contract
Hanwha Defense USA will build a $269 million landing ship in Philadelphia for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, with options for three more vessels.
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Seoul, Washington and Tokyo reaffirm North Korea denuclearization stance
South Korea, the United States and Japan reaffirmed their commitment to North Korea’s complete denuclearization, robust deterrence and diplomacy during G20 talks in Atlanta.