Korean envoy reaffirms Seoul's conditional approach to proposed Alaska LNG project

Korean Ambassador to the United States Kang Kyung-wha, Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel, among others, cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony of the Korea-U.S. Shipbuilding Partnership Center at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington on July 23. MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND RESOURCES

Seoul’s envoy reaffirmed willingness to join the Alaska LNG project but said participation depends on commercial viability and domestic legal requirements.

Korea’s top envoy to the United States on Wednesday reaffirmed Seoul’s willingness to cooperate on a proposed Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) project while emphasizing commercial and legal conditions for participation.

Ambassador Kang Kyung-wha made the remarks in an opinion piece published in The Washington Post, outlining progress in Korea’s $350 billion investment commitment to the United States.

“Korea and the U.S. have also agreed to commence working on the Alaska LNG project, subject to meeting commercial reasonableness and applicable domestic legal requirements,” Kang wrote.

Her remarks came amid differences between Seoul and Washington over the status of the proposed project.

The White House previously said $54 billion was tied to the Alaska project, but Seoul has maintained that its participation remains subject to a commercial viability review.

Kang did not specify an investment figure for the Alaska project, even as she outlined financial commitments for other major energy initiatives in the United States.

She said the two governments had agreed on a framework for up to $120 billion in Korean investment to build eight large-scale nuclear reactors in the United States.

“This would involve up to $120 billion in Korean investment in eight large-scale reactors to be built by Korean and American companies,” she wrote.

Kang also stressed the importance of mutual trust and honoring commitments as the alliance expands into advanced technologies and other strategic sectors.

“As our cooperation expands into advanced technologies and other strategic sectors, long-term success will depend not simply on short-term opportunities but on reliable partners and mutual confidence that commitments will be honored,” she wrote.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to “charge” Korea “more” if it does not agree to invest in the Alaska project. “If they don’t want to do it, that’s okay with me. I’ll just charge them more,” Trump said.





Yonhap