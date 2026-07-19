Korean Embassy distributes aid, supplies in Venezuela in wake of earthquake

A drone view shows damaged buildings in the aftermath of the June 24 earthquakes at the Hugo Chavez housing complex in Catia la Mar, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on July 13. REUTERS/YONHAP

The mission, joined by the local Korean community, visited Libertador and Baruta to provide residents with support.

The Korean Embassy in Venezuela and a local Korean community association have provided food supplies and other assistance to displaced people in the country following last month's devastating earthquakes, officials said Sunday.

The embassy and the Korean Community Association in Venezuela said Saturday that they visited a temporary shelter in the municipality of Libertador and delivered lunch boxes with Korean food, snacks for children and other relief supplies to some 600 displaced residents.

They also visited a police station in the city of Baruta, where the largest Korean community in Venezuela is located, and another temporary shelter on July 10 and 14 to distribute lunch boxes.

The Korean Association in Colombia delivered $2,000 in relief funds and face masks to the Korean Association in Venezuela on Thursday, while the Korean Association in Mexico and a volunteer group donated $5,700 raised through local fundraising campaigns.

No serious casualties or widespread damage were reported among the Korean community, though some residents' homes were reportedly severely damaged in the quakes.





Yonhap