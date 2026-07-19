Korean Embassy distributes aid, supplies in Venezuela in wake of earthquake

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Iran threatens to close Strait of Hormuz following claims of tanker explosion
Tehran said two oil tankers exploded near the Strait of Hormuz and announced a full closure, while U.S. Central Command denied the reported blasts.
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Foreign Ministry revokes job offer to ex-prosecutor general's daughter after hiring controversy
The ministry canceled the hiring of Shim Woo-jung’s daughter to a permanent position after finding she did not meet the posted qualifications amid allegations of preferential treatment.
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Pyongyang expands military rocket facilities near DMZ
Satellite imagery shows North Korea constructing dozens of facilities near the demilitarized zone that analysts say could support rocket launchers aimed at the South Korean capital.
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Fourteenth Korean oil tanker successfully transits through Red Sea
The Korean government has been rerouting shipments away from the Strait of Hormuz amid the continued conflict in the Middle East.