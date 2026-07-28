Korean delegation meets new Peruvian president, discusses bilateral ties

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New U.S. envoy Steel to arrive in Seoul amid pileup of bilateral issues
Michelle Steel is set to reach Korea this week and take up the long-vacant ambassador post as Seoul and Washington navigate a crowded agenda of security and economic issues.
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Lee inspects Brazil's C-390 aircraft during state visit aimed at deepening defense ties
After a welcoming ceremony, President Lee Jae Myung toured a nearby C-390 aircraft, set to be delivered to Korea in December, rather than departing immediately by motorcade as is customary.
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Lee arrives in Brazil for summit with President Lula, business roundtable
President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to Brazil is part of his three-nation South America tour, aimed at deepening cooperation in trade and investment with the region.
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Lee says ties with South America entering 'new phase,' seeks cooperation in resources, trade
Korea is entering a "new phase" with South America, according to President Lee Jae Myung, who is pushing for a Mercosur trade deal and expanded cooperation on critical minerals.