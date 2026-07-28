Korean delegation meets new Peruvian president, discusses bilateral ties

Then-Peruvian President-elect Keiko Fujimori holds the official credentials that she received following her victory in the presidential runoff after the June 7 election in Lima, Peru, on July 15. REUTERS/YONHAP

The delegation conveyed President Lee Jae Myung's letter expressing Seoul's commitment to advancing the two countries' friendship and cooperation to Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori.

A Korean presidential delegation has met with new Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori and discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in defense, security and infrastructure, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

The three-member delegation — led by Rep. Min Hong-chul of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), who heads the Korea-Peru parliamentary friendship association — is visiting Peru as President Lee Jae Myung’s special envoy for Fujimori’s inauguration.

Rep. Kang Min-kuk of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) and DP lawmaker Lee Ki-heon are also part of the delegation, according to the ministry.

During the meeting on Monday, the delegation conveyed the president’s congratulations on Fujimori’s inauguration and delivered his personal letter expressing Seoul’s commitment to further advancing the two countries’ friendship and cooperation.

The delegation proposed expanding bilateral ties beyond the political and economic sectors into security and defense while expressing hope that Korean companies will actively participate in Peru’s major infrastructure projects.

It also requested the Peruvian government’s continued support for the safety of Korean nationals residing in or visiting Peru, as well as stable business conditions for Korean companies operating there.

Fujimori praised the two countries for steadily developing friendly relations since establishing diplomatic ties in 1963 and expressed hope for closer cooperation under her new administration, the ministry said.

She also pledged efforts to expand bilateral investment, trade and defense cooperation while voicing hope for broader collaboration in such sectors as roads, education and health care.

The delegation is scheduled to attend Fujimori’s inauguration ceremony and a reception hosted by the new president later on Tuesday.

Peru is Korea’s only comprehensive strategic partner in Latin America, with the two countries elevating ties to that level in 2012.





Yonhap