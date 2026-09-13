Korean container ship arrives in Britain via Arctic route in 21 days

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Busan foreign arrivals surge as medical tourism spending doubles
Busan welcomed nearly 3 million foreign visitors through July, outpacing national growth as medical tourism fueled a sharp rise in spending.
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Seoul extends transit, emergency care for Chuseok holiday travel rush
The city will extend late-night transit, expand emergency care and offer financial support during the Sept. 23 to 28 holiday response period.
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A decade and a half after student's tragic death, Daegu says school violence numbers still not low enough
Daegu reported the nation’s lowest school violence victimization rate for the 15th straight year, though educators warn new forms of bullying persist.
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Koreans oppose Hormuz deployment, but those in 20s less resistant: Polls
Surveys showed broad overall opposition to Seoul sending troops to the Strait of Hormuz, but one poll found support for deployment among 20-somethings was nearly double those who opposed it.