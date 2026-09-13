Korean container ship arrives in Britain via Arctic route in 21 days

The PanStar Acro, Korea's first such commercial voyage to Europe via the Arctic, makes its way to the port of Felixstowe, in Felixstowe, Britain, on Sept. 11. REUTERS/YONHAP

The PanStar Acro completed the first Arctic-route voyage by a Korean container ship to Europe, arriving in Felixstowe 21 days after leaving Busan.

A Korean container ship arrived in Britain on Saturday after sailing through the Arctic route, marking the first such voyage by a Korean container ship to Europe, the maritime ministry said.

The PanStar Acro departed from the southeastern port city of Busan on Aug. 22, entered the Northern Sea Route on Aug. 31 and arrived in Felixstowe, Britain, its first European port of call, 21 days after its departure.

It is scheduled to call at Rotterdam in the Netherlands on Sunday and Gdansk in Poland on Wednesday before returning to Busan on Oct. 12, according to the ministry.

President Lee Jae Myung congratulated the ship on its first voyage through the Arctic route.

"I congratulate and thank the captain and crew members who pioneered this historic Arctic route," Lee wrote on social media platform X. "Let's wish the PanStar Acro a safe return and a successful exploration of the Arctic route."





Yonhap